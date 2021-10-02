3rd-$13,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:08. 7 ,4. dueled, just lasted

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:79.410.

Trainer: Lewis R. Jordan

Winner: B G, 4, by Special Royal Corona-My Last Runaway

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Big Shark126615-½3-½1-hdJ. Yoakum6.10
This Chic Gotta Gun124524-½2-½2-nkF. Giles10.10
American Hostile124997-½6-½3-½E. Hernandez2.80
Los Hollamitos124846-½5-hd4-½C. Aguilar2.80
Roll One Doc126181-11-½5-nkC. Guillen Chacon4.50
Brisket Delight1291058-½8-1½6-nkC. Garcia13.40
Geh Corona Blades125363-hd4-½7-1¼J. Olivo55.10
Flyin South126111011-½9-18-hdA. Zuniga58.90
Mighty too Fame125272-hd7-½9-1¾R. Ramirez, Jr.9.30
Felony Fashion12471210-½11-½10-hdL. Vivanco32.40
Deal a Swift Game128439-½10-½11-3¼R. Fierro33.20
Antibes1241211121212O. Andrade, Jr.28.70
6 (6)Big Shark14.207.004.80
5 (5)This Chic Gotta Gun9.207.40
9 (9)American Hostile4.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (1/3/6-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $22.15. Daily Double (8-6) paid $41.80; Exacta (6-5) paid $117.00; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (6-5-9-8-1) paid $143.64; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-9-8) paid $99.60; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-9) paid $145.40;

