3rd-$13,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:08. 7 ,4. dueled, just lasted
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:79.410.
Trainer: Lewis R. Jordan
Winner: B G, 4, by Special Royal Corona-My Last Runaway
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Big Shark
|126
|6
|1
|5-½
|3-½
|1-hd
|J. Yoakum
|6.10
|This Chic Gotta Gun
|124
|5
|2
|4-½
|2-½
|2-nk
|F. Giles
|10.10
|American Hostile
|124
|9
|9
|7-½
|6-½
|3-½
|E. Hernandez
|2.80
|Los Hollamitos
|124
|8
|4
|6-½
|5-hd
|4-½
|C. Aguilar
|2.80
|Roll One Doc
|126
|1
|8
|1-1
|1-½
|5-nk
|C. Guillen Chacon
|4.50
|Brisket Delight
|129
|10
|5
|8-½
|8-1½
|6-nk
|C. Garcia
|13.40
|Geh Corona Blades
|125
|3
|6
|3-hd
|4-½
|7-1¼
|J. Olivo
|55.10
|Flyin South
|126
|11
|10
|11-½
|9-1
|8-hd
|A. Zuniga
|58.90
|Mighty too Fame
|125
|2
|7
|2-hd
|7-½
|9-1¾
|R. Ramirez, Jr.
|9.30
|Felony Fashion
|124
|7
|12
|10-½
|11-½
|10-hd
|L. Vivanco
|32.40
|Deal a Swift Game
|128
|4
|3
|9-½
|10-½
|11-3¼
|R. Fierro
|33.20
|Antibes
|124
|12
|11
|12
|12
|12
|O. Andrade, Jr.
|28.70
|6 (6)
|Big Shark
|14.20
|7.00
|4.80
|5 (5)
|This Chic Gotta Gun
|9.20
|7.40
|9 (9)
|American Hostile
|4.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (1/3/6-8-6) 3 Correct Paid $22.15. Daily Double (8-6) paid $41.80; Exacta (6-5) paid $117.00; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (6-5-9-8-1) paid $143.64; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-9-8) paid $99.60; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-9) paid $145.40;
