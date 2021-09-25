2nd-$35,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Karen Utecht S.
Off 6:34. 5,7. dueled,held, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:76.060.
Trainer: Ty Blackwell
Winner: SOR G, 4, by Crm Livewire-Ze Southern Girl
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Southern Electric
|127
|4
|2
|4-hd
|2-1
|1-nk
|C. Smith
|1.30
|Vp Cold Strong Heart
|124
|9
|1
|5-1
|1-hd
|2-1¼
|F. Giles
|4.70
|Snow Advisory
|129
|7
|7
|6-½
|6-1
|3-nk
|J. Vega
|8.20
|Wb Stevie Nix
|124
|3
|3
|3-hd
|5-hd
|4-½
|L. Vivanco
|7.80
|Moonpiebywire
|124
|2
|4
|2-½
|3-hd
|5-nk
|J. Pulido
|45.90
|Seperate Wagons
|128
|1
|6
|1-hd
|4-hd
|6-1
|F. Mendez
|13.20
|Just Wishn
|124
|8
|8
|9
|9
|7-½
|N. Villatoro
|27.30
|Live Moonshine
|124
|5
|9
|8-1
|7-½
|7-½
|F. Calderon
|3.10
|Js Shezaquickchick
|126
|6
|5
|7-hd
|8-½
|9
|C. Chacon
|28.90
|4 (4)
|Southern Electric
|4.60
|2.80
|2.40
|9 (9)
|Vp Cold Strong Heart
|5.40
|4.40
|7 (7)
|Snow Advisory
|6.20
Daily Double (5-4) paid $8.80; Exacta (4-9) paid $23.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-7-3) paid $19.03; $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-7) paid $33.10;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.