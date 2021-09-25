2nd-$35,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Karen Utecht S.

Off 6:34. 5,7. dueled,held, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:76.060.

Trainer: Ty Blackwell

Winner: SOR G, 4, by Crm Livewire-Ze Southern Girl

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Southern Electric127424-hd2-11-nkC. Smith1.30
Vp Cold Strong Heart124915-11-hd2-1¼F. Giles4.70
Snow Advisory129776-½6-13-nkJ. Vega8.20
Wb Stevie Nix124333-hd5-hd4-½L. Vivanco7.80
Moonpiebywire124242-½3-hd5-nkJ. Pulido45.90
Seperate Wagons128161-hd4-hd6-1F. Mendez13.20
Just Wishn12488997-½N. Villatoro27.30
Live Moonshine124598-17-½7-½F. Calderon3.10
Js Shezaquickchick126657-hd8-½9C. Chacon28.90
4 (4)Southern Electric4.602.802.40
9 (9)Vp Cold Strong Heart5.404.40
7 (7)Snow Advisory6.20

Daily Double (5-4) paid $8.80; Exacta (4-9) paid $23.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-7-3) paid $19.03; $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-7) paid $33.10;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you