6th-$11,084, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:28. Good. clear, dominated
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:32.450.
Trainer: Alonso Neri
Winner: B G, 4, by Specially Alluring-Runaway Nightmare
Scratched: Rocket Bar Cartel.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Alluring Winner
|126
|1
|4
|1-2
|1-1¾
|V. Urieta, Jr.
|2.40
|2.20
|2.10
|0.20
|Cr El Gallero
|124
|9
|6
|4-hd
|2-no
|A. Zuniga
|6.00
|3.60
|14.40
|Lust for Life
|128
|3
|3
|2-½
|3-hd
|C. Garcia
|3.80
|15.30
|Una Mas Stoli
|126
|4
|1
|5-½
|4-hd
|N. Villatoro
|42.50
|Jess Moon Coming
|128
|5
|2
|3-hd
|5-1¼
|J. Garcia
|42.80
|Dashing Oak
|126
|8
|8
|7-hd
|6-no
|R. Cruz
|8.50
|This Chic Gotta Gun
|124
|6
|9
|9
|7-hd
|L. Vivanco
|12.40
|Movin D Bucks
|126
|2
|5
|6-½
|8-hd
|C. Aguilar
|64.20
|T Post
|126
|7
|7
|8-hd
|9
|B. Candanosa
|47.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-1/4) 3 Correct Paid $8.30. Daily Double (5-1) paid $5.60; Exacta (1-10) paid $11.60; $0.1 Superfecta (1-10-3-5) paid $18.60; $0.5 Trifecta (1-10-3) paid $12.65;
