6th-$11,084, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:28. Good. clear, dominated

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:32.450.

Trainer: Alonso Neri

Winner: B G, 4, by Specially Alluring-Runaway Nightmare

Scratched: Rocket Bar Cartel.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Alluring Winner126141-21-1¾V. Urieta, Jr.2.402.202.100.20
Cr El Gallero124964-hd2-noA. Zuniga6.003.6014.40
Lust for Life128332-½3-hdC. Garcia3.8015.30
Una Mas Stoli126415-½4-hdN. Villatoro42.50
Jess Moon Coming128523-hd5-1¼J. Garcia42.80
Dashing Oak126887-hd6-noR. Cruz8.50
This Chic Gotta Gun1246997-hdL. Vivanco12.40
Movin D Bucks126256-½8-hdC. Aguilar64.20
T Post126778-hd9B. Candanosa47.70

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-1/4) 3 Correct Paid $8.30. Daily Double (5-1) paid $5.60; Exacta (1-10) paid $11.60; $0.1 Superfecta (1-10-3-5) paid $18.60; $0.5 Trifecta (1-10-3) paid $12.65;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you