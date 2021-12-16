2nd-$9,860, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:36. Good. dueled inside,clear
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:73.750.
Trainer: Abel Morin
Winner: SOR G, 5, by First Purse-The Assailant
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|First Assailant
|126
|1
|2
|1-½
|1-2½
|1-2½
|C. Aguilar
|5.40
|Regent Run
|126
|6
|5
|2-1½
|2-5
|2-4¾
|F. Calderon
|1.20
|Interesting Filly
|124
|5
|4
|7-hd
|7-hd
|3-hd
|F. Giles
|3.70
|Pips Caliente
|126
|8
|8
|5-½
|3-1½
|4-nk
|E. Mata Flores
|10.30
|I Ll Be Bok
|126
|4
|3
|4-hd
|4-½
|5-hd
|V. Urieta, Jr.
|4.30
|Fast Texas Justice
|126
|2
|6
|8
|8
|6-¾
|J. Aguilar
|54.00
|Im Bigtime Southern
|126
|7
|7
|6-2
|5-hd
|7-4¼
|N. Villatoro
|43.00
|Santa Juana Power
|126
|3
|1
|3-2
|6-½
|8
|L. Vivanco
|9.50
|1 (1)
|First Assailant
|12.80
|4.40
|3.00
|6 (6)
|Regent Run
|2.40
|2.10
|5 (5)
|Interesting Filly
|2.60
Daily Double (1-1) paid $170.20; Exacta (1-6) paid $38.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-5-8) paid $79.54; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-5) paid $32.65;
