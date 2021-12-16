2nd-$9,860, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:36. Good. dueled inside,clear

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:73.750.

Trainer: Abel Morin

Winner: SOR G, 5, by First Purse-The Assailant

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
First Assailant126121-½1-2½1-2½C. Aguilar5.40
Regent Run126652-1½2-52-4¾F. Calderon1.20
Interesting Filly124547-hd7-hd3-hdF. Giles3.70
Pips Caliente126885-½3-1½4-nkE. Mata Flores10.30
I Ll Be Bok126434-hd4-½5-hdV. Urieta, Jr.4.30
Fast Texas Justice12626886-¾J. Aguilar54.00
Im Bigtime Southern126776-25-hd7-4¼N. Villatoro43.00
Santa Juana Power126313-26-½8L. Vivanco9.50
1 (1)First Assailant12.804.403.00
6 (6)Regent Run2.402.10
5 (5)Interesting Filly2.60

Daily Double (1-1) paid $170.20; Exacta (1-6) paid $38.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-5-8) paid $79.54; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-5) paid $32.65;

