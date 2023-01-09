LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023--
Lone View Capital (“Lone View”), a growth-oriented private equity firm investing across the technology ecosystem, announced its investment in Trend Health Partners (“Trend”), a leader in credit balance management and payment accuracy solutions for healthcare payers and providers. Lone View’s investment is expected to support Trend’s continued rapid growth by enhancing and expanding the solutions it provides to clients while accelerating innovation in the industry. Trend’s management and employees remain significant shareholders.
Trend was founded in 2018 with the objective of leveraging leading-edge technology to improve transparency and collaboration between healthcare payers and providers to reduce inefficiencies in the reimbursement process. Today, Trend serves more than 50 health plans and 750 hospitals, leveraging its advanced analytics and workflow platform, TRENDConnect, to identify and resolve inaccurate payments while reducing administrative costs for all parties.
“We are thrilled to partner with Lone View Capital on our mission to deliver value to both payers and providers by reducing reimbursement and administrative costs,” said Jeff Donnelly, Founder and CEO of Trend. “Lone View brings deep industry and operational expertise as well as an appreciation for the unique employee ownership culture we’ve created at Trend.”
“In a relatively short period of time, Trend has built an impressive suite of solutions addressing significant inefficiencies between payers and providers,” said Doug Ceto, Partner at Lone View. “We believe that, together, we can build a unique platform and accelerate innovation in the industry.”
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Trend be the first investment for Lone View Capital and are looking forward to building on all their past success,” said Rishi Chandna, Managing Partner at Lone View.
Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as exclusive financial advisor and Gebhardt & Smith LLP served as legal counsel to Trend. William Blair served as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Lone View.
About Lone View Capital
Lone View is a growth-oriented private equity firm investing across the technology ecosystem. Lone View’s team comprises both investors and operators who leverage their deep domain and operational expertise to build market-leading businesses. Lone View is based in Los Angeles, CA.
About Trend Health Partners
Trend is a leader in credit balance management and payment accuracy solutions for healthcare payers and providers. Trend leverages its advanced analytics and workflow platform to identify and resolve inaccurate payments while reducing administrative costs for all parties. Trend is based in Hunt Valley, MD. For more information, please visit www.trendhealthpartners.com.
