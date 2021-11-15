Long Island Jewish Medical Center Appoints Dr. Michael Gitman Executive Director

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
Northwell Health today announced the appointment of Michael Gitman, MD, to lead Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center as its executive director. Dr. Gitman has served as medical director at North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) in Manhasset since 2014 and succeeds Michael Goldberg, who departs Northwell to pursue other opportunities outside of the health system.
Dr. Gitman was part of the leadership team that recruited physician talent and developed complex clinical programs that expanded NSUH’s reach and capabilities, including transplantation. The hospital performed Long Island’s first heart transplant in 2018 and followed up with the first liver transplant in 2020. NSUH treated thousands of patients throughout the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic with Dr. Gitman organizing the clinical response.
“Michael Gitman has a rich family legacy of service to the region and to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in particular,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO at Northwell Health. “We’re proud to promote him to lead one of the significant quaternary care, teaching hospitals in the Northeast.”
Dr. Gitman is an American College of Physicians Fellow and member of the American Society of Nephrology. He received a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and medical degree from SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse. Dr. Gitman completed his residency and chief residency in internal medicine, as well as a nephrology fellowship at Mount Sinai Medical Center.
During his time at NSUH, the institution received Magnet status, achieved the 93rd percentile in employee engagement and has been recognized as a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services four-star hospital. In addition, Dr. Gitman is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He is a faculty member of the American College of Healthcare Executives where he teaches continuing education content to other health care executives.
“His experience and success at NSUH will enable him to build on LIJ’s strong foundation and further deepen the connection and alignment between LIJ and North Shore to the benefit of the communities they collectively serve,” said Jason Naidich, MD, senior vice president and regional executive director of Northwell’s Central Region. “Dr. Gitman’s clinical approach and drive for excellence epitomizes the spirit we want to embody.”
