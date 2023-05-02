FILE - The partially completed Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the blue building on the left, stands along the skyline, Aug. 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Fountainebleau Las Vegas announced Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, that it plans to open its doors to the public in December 2023. The towering blue-glass resort — one of Las Vegas’ tallest building — has sat unfinished on the Strip for more than a decade.