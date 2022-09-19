BETHESDA & GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC, a One Health and One World company developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for global public health and zoonosis concerns, today announced that Jerry Torrison, DVM, PhD, Senior Vice President of Animal Health, will present at the Allen D. Leman Swine Conference, being held in the St. Paul River Center, Minnesota, on Sept. 17 – 20, 2022.

Dr. Torrison will be giving the Morrison Lectureship, named in honor of Dr. Bob Morrison, his PhD advisor, for his work in the areas of swine disease epidemiology and factors that drive economics and productivity in the swine industry.

Presentation Title: FADs,..Are We Ready (Together)?

Presenter: Jerry Torrison, DVM, PhD, Senior Vice President of Animal Health at Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Abstract Title: Foreign Animal Disease (FAD) Response

Session Date: Sept. 20, 2022

Session Time: 9:00 – 10:00am CST

Session Location: The St. Paul River Centre, Minnesota

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC is a One Health company based in Maryland that is developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for worldwide public health concerns and to prevent future pandemics. Since its inception in 2006, Longhorn has focused on developing vaccines and diagnostic tools that can impact a pandemic on a global scale and at all socio-economic levels. Since pandemics flow between humans and animals, Longhorn caters to both in order to surveil, diagnose, prevent and treat the next infectious disease.

Longhorn’s core product, PrimeStore ® Molecular Transport Medium (MTM), is a patented, FDA cleared, state-of-the-art ambient temperature molecular diagnostic collection and transport device that can help governments, global health organizations, and drug manufacturers improve the diagnosis and treatment of highly infectious diseases such as Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB). Unlike standard devices for collecting and transporting virus samples, PrimeStore ® MTM is the first molecular transport device that can safely deactivate pathogens and stabilize RNA and DNA, allowing enhanced point of care and ambient temperature transport for laboratory based molecular testing and characterization.

