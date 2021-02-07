North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.