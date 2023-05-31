BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2023--
Lookout, Inc., the endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced its full program lineup for the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023, to be held June 5 - 7 in National Harbor, MD. During the event visit Booth #659 to learn why Lookout, a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE) for the second year in a row, is trusted by businesses, governments and millions of individuals around the world to safeguard their data.
While cloud connectivity has amplified security gaps, a cloud native, platform-centric approach is the way organizations can keep pace with evolving, increasingly sophisticated threats. To prevent data leakage in this cloud-first era, organizations need a unified platform that protects users, devices, access and data across all applications and devices from any modern day cyber threats.
The Lookout Cloud Security Platform converges SSE and endpoint security to protect users and data wherever they reside. It continuously monitors the risk posture of users and devices to provide dynamic and granular zero trust access based on the sensitivity level of apps and data, enabling organizations to protect its workers, their devices, applications and data from unauthorized access as well as from modern day internet-based threats. The platform also provides customers the ability to leverage the threat intelligence from mobile endpoints to make more informed decisions for cloud security services. Its services include Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security, Lookout Secure Private Access, Lookout Secure Internet Access, and Lookout Secure Cloud Access.
Expert Session:“Why Data Protection Needs to Be at the Core of SSE Requirements”
On Wednesday, June 7 at 11:15 a.m. ET in the Woodrow Wilson Ballroom, Aaron Cockerill, chief strategy officer at Lookout, will share how organizations can create a secure and productive work environment as apps and data move to the cloud to support a new hybrid work model at scale.
On Wednesday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET in room Potomac B, Tyler Croak, principal strategist at Lookout, will participate in a panel discussion on how to maximize your team's potential by harnessing the power of AI-driven tools to gain a competitive edge, as well as how to strategically integrate AI into your technology stack to minimize risks. The panel will be moderated by David Stoicescu, CISO at Deepwatch and he will be joined by Donna Ross, RCISO at Radian and Tyler Croak.
Lookout Highlights at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023:
Visit Lookout: During expo hours, please drop by Booth #659 to learn how Lookout can help you to protect your workforce and devices, secure access to private apps, and safeguard your data across various SaaS and cloud apps deployed in a multi-cloud environment.
Lookout Booth Presentations: Lookout will be offering in-booth sessions to learn how the Company solves your most critical data-centric cloud security challenges. Stop by the Lookout demo station to walk through in-depth use cases that showcase the Lookout Cloud Security Platform and Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security.
Additional Resources:
- Learn more about the Lookout Cloud Security Platform.
- Sign up for a complimentary Data Risk Assessment.
- Listen and subscribe to Security Soapbox, the Lookout podcast covering privacy, security, and everything in between.
About Lookout
Lookout, Inc. is the endpoint-to-cloud cybersecurity company that delivers zero trust security by reducing risk and protecting data wherever it goes, without boundaries or limits. Our unified, cloud-native platform safeguards digital information across devices, apps, networks and clouds and is as fluid and flexible as the modern digital world. Lookout is trusted by enterprises and government agencies of all sizes to protect the sensitive data they care about most, enabling them to work and connect freely and safely. To learn more about the Lookout Cloud Security Platform, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on our blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.
© 2023 Lookout, Inc. LOOKOUT®, the Lookout Shield Design®, and LOOKOUT with Shield Design® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States and other countries. DAY OF SHECURITY®, LOOKOUT MOBILE SECURITY®, and POWERED BY LOOKOUT® are registered trademarks of Lookout, Inc. in the United States. Lookout, Inc. maintains common law trademark rights in EVERYTHING IS OK, PROTECTED BY LOOKOUT, CIPHERCLOUD, the 4 Bar Shield Design, and the Lookout multi-color/multi-shaded Wingspan design.
Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge," John Watts, Craig Lawson, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, February 15, 2022 Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005378/en/
Contact Lookout PR:press@lookout.com
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET
SOURCE: Lookout, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/31/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/31/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005378/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.