Loop Energy™ (TSX: LPEN) announces it plans to report consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Loop will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5 at 8:00 a.m. PDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
Please dial-in by phone 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Loop Energy call:
- Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (844) 931-4996
- International Dial-In Number: +1 (639) 380-0062
- Conference ID: 3025637
After the call, a recording of the conference call will be available at investors.loopenergy.com. The company’s past financial results are also available at investors.loopenergy.com.
About Loop Energy Inc.
Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop’s products feature the Company’s proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates. eFlow™ is designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.
