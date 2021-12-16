AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, state and federal agencies, today announced Lorraine Vargas Townsend as Chief People Officer. Vargas Townsend brings more than 20 years of experience building and creating dynamic, people-centered cultures focused on inclusivity and belonging. In her role at ESO, Vargas Townsend will be responsible for leading the People Team, being a champion for a positive and inviting workplace environment, and setting the strategic people vision for ESO’s global growth.
“We are growing at a rapid rate, and it’s critical to remain rooted in our culture and mission as we scale – which is fully centered on our people and the people we serve,” said Chris Dille, President and CEO of ESO. “Lorraine is a dynamo and powerhouse that will help us build programs and policies to ensure we stay focused on our people as a welcoming workplace for every single one of our employees.”
Prior to ESO, Vargas Townsend served as the Chief People Officer for A Cloud Guru. Additionally, she was the Chief People Officer at Mendix and the Senior Vice President, Global Head of HR at Athena Health. Vargas Townsend is a vibrant and dynamic speaker and thought leader on topics ranging from inclusion to culture to data. She appears regularly on podcasts and is very involved in the HR community around diversity, equity, and inclusion. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
“I’m excited to be part of the great team at ESO,” said Vargas Townsend. “Combining a company’s mission-driven culture with a key emphasis on the people represents a rare opportunity. We will be deliberate and focused in our growth to provide an open workplace for everyone.”
About ESO
ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.
