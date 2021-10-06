1st-$16,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ed Gatty (L), 124
|H. Lopez
|4-3-3
|Keith Craigmyle
|2
|Terrible Ted (L), 124
|R. Aceves
|2-6-3
|Adan Farias
|3
|Trumper (L), 124
|B. Harvey
|2-1-3
|Keith Craigmyle
|4
|Two Bills (L), 124
|J. Matias
|7-5-3
|Oscar Heredia
|5
|Montana Moon (L), 124
|E. Garcia
|6-4-1
|Sergio Morfin
|6
|Big Cheddar (L), 124
|R. Ramirez
|1-5-1
|Jesus Uranga
|7
|Soul Owner (L), 124
|D. Herrera
|3-6-6
|Milton Pineda
|8
|Rinse and Repeat (L), 124
|E. Payeras
|3-3-3
|Lorenzo Ruiz
2nd-$18,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 R L), One Mile and One Quarter
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bandslammer (L), 124
|D. Herrera
|2-4-1
|Jorge Farias
|2
|Studly Perfection (L), 124
|E. Payeras
|4-7-2
|Jesus Uranga
|3
|Bob's Sniper (L), 124
|G. Moreno
|1-2-4
|Milton Pineda
|4
|Black Storm (L), 124
|R. Ramirez
|4-6-2
|Jesus Uranga
|5
|Gov From Above (L), 124
|H. Lopez
|7-10-10
|Art Sherman
|6
|Jan's Reserve (L), 124
|J. Matias
|7-3-1
|Jesus Uranga
3rd-$19,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 R L), One Mile and One Quarter
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Owning (L), 124
|C. Lopez, Jr.
|4-7-5
|Javier Sierra
|2
|Prince Ricky (L), 124
|E. Payeras
|1-4-5
|Sergio Morfin
|3
|Rally Cat (L), 124
|B. Harvey
|4-1-5
|Arturo Williams
|4
|Kenny Benny (L), 124
|R. Ramirez
|1-3-3
|Jesus Nunez
|5
|Santaluz Dreamin (L), 124
|H. Lopez
|5-1-3
|Patricia Visscher
|6
|Snazzy Dresser (L), 124
|E. Hernandez
|3-3-1
|Reed Saldana
4th-$19,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 R 9M), One Mile and One Quarter
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ana Lisa (L), 124
|F. Orduna-Rojas
|5-7-2
|Milton Pineda
|2
|Your Royal Coil (L), 124
|R. Ramirez
|1-3-6
|Milton Pineda
|3
|Stradari (L), 124
|E. Hernandez
|1-4-8
|Reed Saldana
|4
|Charming Alexis (L), 124
|B. Harvey
|5-3-4
|Sally Rivera
|5
|Sparkling Gem (L), 124
|E. Payeras
|3-1-1
|Brian Pitnick
|6
|Win Often (L), 124
|E. Rojas Fernandez
|2-3-4
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|7
|Mylittlerunaway (L), 124
|E. Garcia
|2-2-2
|Duff Shidaker
|8
|Casillalater (L), 124
|H. Lopez
|3-2-3
|Felix Gonzalez
|9
|California Cool (L), 124
|D. Herrera
|5-2-1
|Luis Mendez
5th-$8,500, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sin Sepi , 124
|E. Gasca
|8-x-x
|John Cooper
|2
|Camilo Fire , 124
|J. Rangel
|6-3-4
|Jose Flores
|3
|Stuck in Probate , 124
|C. Mendez
|3-5-x
|Michael Casselman
|4
|Enza , 121
|E. Garcia
|6-3-7
|Adan Farias
|5
|Bluecifer , 124
|J. Nicasio
|9-5-4
|Monty Arrossa
|6
|Send Me a Reason V , 124
|O. Peinado
|9-7-x
|Jaime Gomez
|7
|Jet Force One , 124
|I. Lara
|x-x-x
|Jose Flores
6th-$8,500, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|K W , 124
|C. Mendez
|7-x-x
|Jose Flores
|2
|Its a Famous Trend , 124
|R. Aceves
|6-10-8
|Adan Farias
|3
|Bello Cartel , 124
|D. Herrera
|5-2-5
|Jorge Farias
|4
|Someking Is Up , 124
|O. Peinado
|6-x-x
|Jaime Gomez
|5
|Reasonably , 124
|I. Lara
|x-x-x
|Jose Flores
|6
|Stuckonmyheart , 121
|J. Cedillo
|6-x-x
|Jesus Nunez
|7
|Jess Being a Friend , 124
|H. Lopez
|4-7-7
|Elena Andrade
7th-$20,000, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Three Furlongs
Sound Dash Overnight Handicap
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Jess Beautiful Fire (L), 124
|O. Peinado
|5-2-1
|Jaime Gomez
|2
|Terrific Temper (L), 124
|J. Roman
|3-1-1
|Mike Robbins
|3
|Suite Expectations (L), 124
|J. Ayala
|4-2-3
|Paul Jones
|4
|Political Babbel (L), 124
|H. Lopez
|4-6-5
|Juan Aleman
|5
|Kiss Thru Fire (L), 124
|R. Valenzuela
|2-1-4
|Juan Aleman
|6
|Cartel Fire Two , 124
|I. Lara
|4-2-1
|Adriana Vallejo
|7
|Elphaba (L), 124
|C. Mendez
|9-3-5
|Jose Flores
|8
|Gotta Corona Jess (L), 124
|R. Lozano
|3-4-4
|Lindolfo Diaz
|9
|Cotton Cartel (L), 124
|D. Herrera
|3-7-7
|Angela Aquino
8th-$13,200, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds (NW2 L), Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Powerhouse , 124
|H. Lopez
|4-1-x
|Paul Jones
|2
|Chrissy Ledoux , 121
|J. Ayala
|1-2-x
|Matthew Fales
|3
|She Bleeds Speed , 121
|E. Nicasio
|4-1-x
|Christopher O'Dell
|4
|Sweet Tess , 121
|J. Nicasio
|4-2-4
|Patricia Visscher
|5
|Not This World , 121
|D. Herrera
|1-2-4
|Elena Andrade
|6
|Western Slope , 121
|C. Mendez
|3-1-3
|Michael Casselman
|7
|Ell Romano , 124
|O. Peinado
|5-1-2
|Jaime Gomez
9th-$30,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs
Autumn Handicap Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Rock Candy Blue , 124
|J. Brooks
|4-2-1
|Eddie Willis
|2
|Cactus Jack , 124
|H. Lopez
|4-2-1
|Scott Willoughby
|3
|Run by Your Cartel , 124
|R. Sanchez
|6-6-1
|Juan Aleman
|4
|After School , 124
|R. Aceves
|1-4-5
|Jorge Farias
|5
|Lovely Evening , 124
|J. Nicasio
|1-6-2
|Scott Willoughby
|6
|Up the Ladder , 124
|J. Roman
|6-1-6
|Scott Willoughby
|7
|Mookkie , 124
|J. Ayala
|3-1-3
|Lindolfo Diaz
10th-$125,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up ,
Robert L. Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Nomadic (L), 124
|H. Lopez
|2-2-1
|Scott Willoughby
|2
|Cattail Cove (L), 124
|R. Valenzuela
|3-2-5
|Juan Aleman
|3
|You Can Run (L), 124
|C. Mendez
|1-1-2
|Michael Casselman
|4
|Bail Czech (L), 124
|A. Zepeda
|3-6-2
|Jesus Nunez
|5
|Circle City (L), 124
|V. Salazar
|1-1-2
|Scott Willoughby
|6
|Powerful Favorite (L), 124
|E. Nicasio
|3-2-1
|Christopher O'Dell
|7
|Apollitical Pence (L), 124
|A. Cervantes
|4-2-1
|Monty Arrossa
|8
|Other World (L), 124
|R. Lozano
|1-1-1
|Valentin Zamudio
|9
|Really First Down (L), 124
|J. Nicasio
|6-5-1
|Monty Arrossa
|10
|Chocolatito (L), 124
|J. Ayala
|6-3-6
|Scott Willoughby
