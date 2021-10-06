1st-$16,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ed Gatty (L), 124H. Lopez4-3-3Keith Craigmyle
2Terrible Ted (L), 124R. Aceves2-6-3Adan Farias
3Trumper (L), 124B. Harvey2-1-3Keith Craigmyle
4Two Bills (L), 124J. Matias7-5-3Oscar Heredia
5Montana Moon (L), 124E. Garcia6-4-1Sergio Morfin
6Big Cheddar (L), 124R. Ramirez1-5-1Jesus Uranga
7Soul Owner (L), 124D. Herrera3-6-6Milton Pineda
8Rinse and Repeat (L), 124E. Payeras3-3-3Lorenzo Ruiz

2nd-$18,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 R L), One Mile and One Quarter

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bandslammer (L), 124D. Herrera2-4-1Jorge Farias
2Studly Perfection (L), 124E. Payeras4-7-2Jesus Uranga
3Bob's Sniper (L), 124G. Moreno1-2-4Milton Pineda
4Black Storm (L), 124R. Ramirez4-6-2Jesus Uranga
5Gov From Above (L), 124H. Lopez7-10-10Art Sherman
6Jan's Reserve (L), 124J. Matias7-3-1Jesus Uranga

3rd-$19,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 R L), One Mile and One Quarter

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Owning (L), 124C. Lopez, Jr.4-7-5Javier Sierra
2Prince Ricky (L), 124E. Payeras1-4-5Sergio Morfin
3Rally Cat (L), 124B. Harvey4-1-5Arturo Williams
4Kenny Benny (L), 124R. Ramirez1-3-3Jesus Nunez
5Santaluz Dreamin (L), 124H. Lopez5-1-3Patricia Visscher
6Snazzy Dresser (L), 124E. Hernandez3-3-1Reed Saldana

4th-$19,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 R 9M), One Mile and One Quarter

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ana Lisa (L), 124F. Orduna-Rojas5-7-2Milton Pineda
2Your Royal Coil (L), 124R. Ramirez1-3-6Milton Pineda
3Stradari (L), 124E. Hernandez1-4-8Reed Saldana
4Charming Alexis (L), 124B. Harvey5-3-4Sally Rivera
5Sparkling Gem (L), 124E. Payeras3-1-1Brian Pitnick
6Win Often (L), 124E. Rojas Fernandez2-3-4Lorenzo Ruiz
7Mylittlerunaway (L), 124E. Garcia2-2-2Duff Shidaker
8Casillalater (L), 124H. Lopez3-2-3Felix Gonzalez
9California Cool (L), 124D. Herrera5-2-1Luis Mendez

5th-$8,500, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sin Sepi , 124E. Gasca8-x-xJohn Cooper
2Camilo Fire , 124J. Rangel6-3-4Jose Flores
3Stuck in Probate , 124C. Mendez3-5-xMichael Casselman
4Enza , 121E. Garcia6-3-7Adan Farias
5Bluecifer , 124J. Nicasio9-5-4Monty Arrossa
6Send Me a Reason V , 124O. Peinado9-7-xJaime Gomez
7Jet Force One , 124I. Larax-x-xJose Flores

6th-$8,500, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1K W , 124C. Mendez7-x-xJose Flores
2Its a Famous Trend , 124R. Aceves6-10-8Adan Farias
3Bello Cartel , 124D. Herrera5-2-5Jorge Farias
4Someking Is Up , 124O. Peinado6-x-xJaime Gomez
5Reasonably , 124I. Larax-x-xJose Flores
6Stuckonmyheart , 121J. Cedillo6-x-xJesus Nunez
7Jess Being a Friend , 124H. Lopez4-7-7Elena Andrade

7th-$20,000, Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Three Furlongs

Sound Dash Overnight Handicap

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Jess Beautiful Fire (L), 124O. Peinado5-2-1Jaime Gomez
2Terrific Temper (L), 124J. Roman3-1-1Mike Robbins
3Suite Expectations (L), 124J. Ayala4-2-3Paul Jones
4Political Babbel (L), 124H. Lopez4-6-5Juan Aleman
5Kiss Thru Fire (L), 124R. Valenzuela2-1-4Juan Aleman
6Cartel Fire Two , 124I. Lara4-2-1Adriana Vallejo
7Elphaba (L), 124C. Mendez9-3-5Jose Flores
8Gotta Corona Jess (L), 124R. Lozano3-4-4Lindolfo Diaz
9Cotton Cartel (L), 124D. Herrera3-7-7Angela Aquino

8th-$13,200, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds (NW2 L), Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Powerhouse , 124H. Lopez4-1-xPaul Jones
2Chrissy Ledoux , 121J. Ayala1-2-xMatthew Fales
3She Bleeds Speed , 121E. Nicasio4-1-xChristopher O'Dell
4Sweet Tess , 121J. Nicasio4-2-4Patricia Visscher
5Not This World , 121D. Herrera1-2-4Elena Andrade
6Western Slope , 121C. Mendez3-1-3Michael Casselman
7Ell Romano , 124O. Peinado5-1-2Jaime Gomez

9th-$30,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs

Autumn Handicap Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Rock Candy Blue , 124J. Brooks4-2-1Eddie Willis
2Cactus Jack , 124H. Lopez4-2-1Scott Willoughby
3Run by Your Cartel , 124R. Sanchez6-6-1Juan Aleman
4After School , 124R. Aceves1-4-5Jorge Farias
5Lovely Evening , 124J. Nicasio1-6-2Scott Willoughby
6Up the Ladder , 124J. Roman6-1-6Scott Willoughby
7Mookkie , 124J. Ayala3-1-3Lindolfo Diaz

10th-$125,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up ,

Robert L. Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Nomadic (L), 124H. Lopez2-2-1Scott Willoughby
2Cattail Cove (L), 124R. Valenzuela3-2-5Juan Aleman
3You Can Run (L), 124C. Mendez1-1-2Michael Casselman
4Bail Czech (L), 124A. Zepeda3-6-2Jesus Nunez
5Circle City (L), 124V. Salazar1-1-2Scott Willoughby
6Powerful Favorite (L), 124E. Nicasio3-2-1Christopher O'Dell
7Apollitical Pence (L), 124A. Cervantes4-2-1Monty Arrossa
8Other World (L), 124R. Lozano1-1-1Valentin Zamudio
9Really First Down (L), 124J. Nicasio6-5-1Monty Arrossa
10Chocolatito (L), 124J. Ayala6-3-6Scott Willoughby

