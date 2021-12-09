1st-$12,500, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Wicked Blue (L), 124H. Lopez5-5-5Vernon Aguayo15/1
2Moogie Cat (L), 124B. Harvey3-6-2Robert Lucas3/1
3Windansea (L), 121R. Ramirez2-2-1Brian Cunningham4/1
4Unusual Mischief (L), 124E. Rojas Fernandez6-2-2Angela Aquino5/1
5Fantasy Game (L), 124W. Barnett7-5-4Steven Miyadi5/2
6Marksman On Target (L), 122E. Payeras7-1-3Robert Bean10/1
7Intense , 122D. Herrera7-4-7Keith Craigmyle4/1

2nd-$12,500, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Project Leader (L), 124E. Payeras2-2-2Sergio Morfin7/2
2Trumper (L), 124B. Harvey4-5-3Keith Craigmyle3/1
3D K's Crown (L), 124E. Rojas Fernandez9-4-2Milton Pineda5/2
4Bandslammer (L), 124F. Orduna-Rojas1-5-3Jorge Farias7/2
5Two Bills (L), 124R. Ramirez5-1-6Jesus Uranga3/1

3rd-$18,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 R L), One Mile and One Quarter

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sigur Ros (L), 124R. Ramirez3-4-2Jesus Uranga7/2
2Southern Venture (L), 121B. Harvey5-2-4CC Perkinson10/1
3Around the Dial (L), 124H. Lopez2-6-3Angela Aquino3/1
4Foreign Protocol (L), 124J. Sanchez1-3-3Quinn Howey5/2
5Prodigal Son (L), 124E. Payeras2-7-6Gus Headley2/1
6Shane Zain (L), 124E. Garcia7-4-6Charles Treece12/1

4th-$9,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Eyem Back , 124V. Salazar7-2-5Paul Jones6/1
2Sunny Day , 121O. Peinado8-2-5Jaime Gomez4/1
3Dougan , 124R. Lozano8-4-7Luke Lindsey12/1
4Trick , 124J. Rangel5-6-5Jose Flores5/2
5The Kids a Cowboy , 124J. Leon2-6-xJames Glenn, Jr.3/1
6Separate Rose , 121C. Mendez6-2-xMichael Casselman5/1
7Bello Cartel , 124E. Gasca4-4-5Jorge Farias6/1

Scratched-Last Magic Rhythm.

5th-$10,540, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Wowzers (L), 119R. Lozano6-3-6Valentin Zamudio7/2
2Fire Sunset (L), 121J. Cedillo6-6-8Adriana Vallejo3/1
3El Jr A (L), 124J. Leon3-1-6Adriana Vallejo4/1
4El Katie Cartel (L), 122J. Roman1-8-7Jesus Nunez2/1
5Great Nooz (L), 124O. Peinado2-3-4Michael Casselman7/2

6th-$13,900, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L),

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Makalerina (L), 119D. Herrera2-3-5Matthew Fales5/1
2In Deep Thought (L), 119V. Salazar8-3-6Scott Willoughby10/1
3Royaltys Molly (L), 121J. Leon5-4-4Jesus Nunez10/1
4Hi High Hopes (L), 122R. Sanchez4-3-1Paul Jones3/1
5Val Kiria (L), 119C. Franco7-6-1Jorge Farias12/1
6Ms Ko (L), 121E. Gasca5-3-7Jesus Nunez4/1
7Big Fabuloso (L), 122J. Roman4-5-1Jose Hernandez, Jr.15/1
8Katella Avenue (L), 122R. Lozano6-5-5Valentin Zamudio9/5

7th-$13,000, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds (NW3 L), Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Chicks Interest , 124J. Leon2-4-1John Cooper5/2
2El Tio Angel , 124H. Lopez8-1-2Felix Gonzalez7/2
3Someking Is Up , 124O. Peinado7-1-2Jaime Gomez10/1
4Need a Favor , 121V. Salazar1-5-1Scott Willoughby3/1
5Tempting Dreamgirl , 121R. Lozano2-1-2Valentin Zamudio3/1
6Flash N Corona , 124R. Aceves4-1-1Patricia Visscher5/1

8th-$13,500, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds Fillies (NW2 L), Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Toxic Relationship , 124C. Mendez1-x-xJose Flores2/1
2Daytona 1000 , 124O. Peinado4-1-xJaime Gomez5/2
3Forget the Cartel , 124J. Leon5-6-5John Cooper8/1
4Aquatic , 124H. Lopez2-9-5Jaime Gomez20/1
5Svelte , 124J. Roman8-1-2Kristen Watanabe30/1
6Cmtakeyourluvtotown , 124R. Lozano2-1-2Luke Lindsey9/2
7Fast Thru Fire , 124J. Rangel4-7-8Jose Flores6/1
8Moonin Shyann , 124A. Viramontes6-3-1Rodolfo Viramontes5/1

9th-$600,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up ,

Champion of Champions Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Circle City (L), 124V. Salazar4-8-1Scott Willoughby12/1
2Cat Daddys Lil Girl (L), 124N. Garcia, Jr.3-2-1Wesley Giles30/1
3You Can Run (L), 124R. Lozano8-1-1Michael Casselman20/1
4Candy Blood (L), 124J. Ayala1-3-1Monty Arrossa7/2
5Nomadic (L), 124H. Lopez2-4-2Scott Willoughby8/1
6Apollitical Pence (L), 124A. Cervantes1-3-4Monty Arrossa7/2
7Powerful Favorite (L), 124E. Nicasio1-3-2Christopher O'Dell5/2
8Reason to Fly Mv (L), 124C. Mendez6-4-1Jose Flores30/1
9Flash Bak (L), 124O. Peinado1-1-3Jaime Gomez3/1
10Really First Down (L), 124R. Sanchez2-6-6Monty Arrossa20/1

