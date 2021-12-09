1st-$12,500, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Wicked Blue (L), 124
|H. Lopez
|5-5-5
|Vernon Aguayo
|15/1
|2
|Moogie Cat (L), 124
|B. Harvey
|3-6-2
|Robert Lucas
|3/1
|3
|Windansea (L), 121
|R. Ramirez
|2-2-1
|Brian Cunningham
|4/1
|4
|Unusual Mischief (L), 124
|E. Rojas Fernandez
|6-2-2
|Angela Aquino
|5/1
|5
|Fantasy Game (L), 124
|W. Barnett
|7-5-4
|Steven Miyadi
|5/2
|6
|Marksman On Target (L), 122
|E. Payeras
|7-1-3
|Robert Bean
|10/1
|7
|Intense , 122
|D. Herrera
|7-4-7
|Keith Craigmyle
|4/1
2nd-$12,500, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Quarter
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Project Leader (L), 124
|E. Payeras
|2-2-2
|Sergio Morfin
|7/2
|2
|Trumper (L), 124
|B. Harvey
|4-5-3
|Keith Craigmyle
|3/1
|3
|D K's Crown (L), 124
|E. Rojas Fernandez
|9-4-2
|Milton Pineda
|5/2
|4
|Bandslammer (L), 124
|F. Orduna-Rojas
|1-5-3
|Jorge Farias
|7/2
|5
|Two Bills (L), 124
|R. Ramirez
|5-1-6
|Jesus Uranga
|3/1
3rd-$18,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 R L), One Mile and One Quarter
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sigur Ros (L), 124
|R. Ramirez
|3-4-2
|Jesus Uranga
|7/2
|2
|Southern Venture (L), 121
|B. Harvey
|5-2-4
|CC Perkinson
|10/1
|3
|Around the Dial (L), 124
|H. Lopez
|2-6-3
|Angela Aquino
|3/1
|4
|Foreign Protocol (L), 124
|J. Sanchez
|1-3-3
|Quinn Howey
|5/2
|5
|Prodigal Son (L), 124
|E. Payeras
|2-7-6
|Gus Headley
|2/1
|6
|Shane Zain (L), 124
|E. Garcia
|7-4-6
|Charles Treece
|12/1
4th-$9,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Eyem Back , 124
|V. Salazar
|7-2-5
|Paul Jones
|6/1
|2
|Sunny Day , 121
|O. Peinado
|8-2-5
|Jaime Gomez
|4/1
|3
|Dougan , 124
|R. Lozano
|8-4-7
|Luke Lindsey
|12/1
|4
|Trick , 124
|J. Rangel
|5-6-5
|Jose Flores
|5/2
|5
|The Kids a Cowboy , 124
|J. Leon
|2-6-x
|James Glenn, Jr.
|3/1
|6
|Separate Rose , 121
|C. Mendez
|6-2-x
|Michael Casselman
|5/1
|7
|Bello Cartel , 124
|E. Gasca
|4-4-5
|Jorge Farias
|6/1
Scratched-Last Magic Rhythm.
5th-$10,540, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Wowzers (L), 119
|R. Lozano
|6-3-6
|Valentin Zamudio
|7/2
|2
|Fire Sunset (L), 121
|J. Cedillo
|6-6-8
|Adriana Vallejo
|3/1
|3
|El Jr A (L), 124
|J. Leon
|3-1-6
|Adriana Vallejo
|4/1
|4
|El Katie Cartel (L), 122
|J. Roman
|1-8-7
|Jesus Nunez
|2/1
|5
|Great Nooz (L), 124
|O. Peinado
|2-3-4
|Michael Casselman
|7/2
6th-$13,900, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L),
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Makalerina (L), 119
|D. Herrera
|2-3-5
|Matthew Fales
|5/1
|2
|In Deep Thought (L), 119
|V. Salazar
|8-3-6
|Scott Willoughby
|10/1
|3
|Royaltys Molly (L), 121
|J. Leon
|5-4-4
|Jesus Nunez
|10/1
|4
|Hi High Hopes (L), 122
|R. Sanchez
|4-3-1
|Paul Jones
|3/1
|5
|Val Kiria (L), 119
|C. Franco
|7-6-1
|Jorge Farias
|12/1
|6
|Ms Ko (L), 121
|E. Gasca
|5-3-7
|Jesus Nunez
|4/1
|7
|Big Fabuloso (L), 122
|J. Roman
|4-5-1
|Jose Hernandez, Jr.
|15/1
|8
|Katella Avenue (L), 122
|R. Lozano
|6-5-5
|Valentin Zamudio
|9/5
7th-$13,000, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds (NW3 L), Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Chicks Interest , 124
|J. Leon
|2-4-1
|John Cooper
|5/2
|2
|El Tio Angel , 124
|H. Lopez
|8-1-2
|Felix Gonzalez
|7/2
|3
|Someking Is Up , 124
|O. Peinado
|7-1-2
|Jaime Gomez
|10/1
|4
|Need a Favor , 121
|V. Salazar
|1-5-1
|Scott Willoughby
|3/1
|5
|Tempting Dreamgirl , 121
|R. Lozano
|2-1-2
|Valentin Zamudio
|3/1
|6
|Flash N Corona , 124
|R. Aceves
|4-1-1
|Patricia Visscher
|5/1
8th-$13,500, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds Fillies (NW2 L), Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Toxic Relationship , 124
|C. Mendez
|1-x-x
|Jose Flores
|2/1
|2
|Daytona 1000 , 124
|O. Peinado
|4-1-x
|Jaime Gomez
|5/2
|3
|Forget the Cartel , 124
|J. Leon
|5-6-5
|John Cooper
|8/1
|4
|Aquatic , 124
|H. Lopez
|2-9-5
|Jaime Gomez
|20/1
|5
|Svelte , 124
|J. Roman
|8-1-2
|Kristen Watanabe
|30/1
|6
|Cmtakeyourluvtotown , 124
|R. Lozano
|2-1-2
|Luke Lindsey
|9/2
|7
|Fast Thru Fire , 124
|J. Rangel
|4-7-8
|Jose Flores
|6/1
|8
|Moonin Shyann , 124
|A. Viramontes
|6-3-1
|Rodolfo Viramontes
|5/1
9th-$600,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up ,
Champion of Champions Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Circle City (L), 124
|V. Salazar
|4-8-1
|Scott Willoughby
|12/1
|2
|Cat Daddys Lil Girl (L), 124
|N. Garcia, Jr.
|3-2-1
|Wesley Giles
|30/1
|3
|You Can Run (L), 124
|R. Lozano
|8-1-1
|Michael Casselman
|20/1
|4
|Candy Blood (L), 124
|J. Ayala
|1-3-1
|Monty Arrossa
|7/2
|5
|Nomadic (L), 124
|H. Lopez
|2-4-2
|Scott Willoughby
|8/1
|6
|Apollitical Pence (L), 124
|A. Cervantes
|1-3-4
|Monty Arrossa
|7/2
|7
|Powerful Favorite (L), 124
|E. Nicasio
|1-3-2
|Christopher O'Dell
|5/2
|8
|Reason to Fly Mv (L), 124
|C. Mendez
|6-4-1
|Jose Flores
|30/1
|9
|Flash Bak (L), 124
|O. Peinado
|1-1-3
|Jaime Gomez
|3/1
|10
|Really First Down (L), 124
|R. Sanchez
|2-6-6
|Monty Arrossa
|20/1
