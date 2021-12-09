1st_$12,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Wicked Blue124Fantasy Game124
Moogie Cat124Marksman On Target122
Windansea121Intense122
Unusual Mischief124

2nd_$12,500, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1¼mi.

Project Leader124Bandslammer124
Trumper124Two Bills124
D K's Crown124

3rd_$18,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 R L), 1¼mi.

Sigur Ros124Foreign Protocol124
Southern Venture121Prodigal Son124
Around the Dial124Shane Zain124

4th_$9,000, , 2YO, 3f.

Eyem Back124The Kids a Cowboy124
Sunny Day121Separate Rose121
Dougan124Bello Cartel124
Trick124

Scratched_Last Magic Rhythm.

5th_$10,540, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 3f.

Wowzers119El Katie Cartel122
Fire Sunset121Great Nooz124
El Jr A124

6th_$13,900, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), .

Makalerina119Val Kiria119
In Deep Thought119Ms Ko121
Royaltys Molly121Big Fabuloso122
Hi High Hopes122Katella Avenue122

7th_$13,000, alc, 2YO (NW3 L), 3f.

Chicks Interest124Need a Favor121
El Tio Angel124Tempting Dreamgirl121
Someking Is Up124Flash N Corona124

8th_$13,500, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L), 3f.

Toxic Relationship124Svelte124
Daytona 1000124Cmtakeyourluvtotown124
Forget the Cartel124Fast Thru Fire124
Aquatic124Moonin Shyann124

9th_$600,000, , 3YO up, .

Champion of Champions Stakes

Circle City124Apollitical Pence124
Cat Daddys Lil Girl124Powerful Favorite124
You Can Run124Reason to Fly Mv124
Candy Blood124Flash Bak124
Nomadic124Really First Down124

