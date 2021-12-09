1st_$12,500, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
|Wicked Blue
|124
|Fantasy Game
|124
|Moogie Cat
|124
|Marksman On Target
|122
|Windansea
|121
|Intense
|122
|Unusual Mischief
|124
2nd_$12,500, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1¼mi.
|Project Leader
|124
|Bandslammer
|124
|Trumper
|124
|Two Bills
|124
|D K's Crown
|124
3rd_$18,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 R L), 1¼mi.
|Sigur Ros
|124
|Foreign Protocol
|124
|Southern Venture
|121
|Prodigal Son
|124
|Around the Dial
|124
|Shane Zain
|124
4th_$9,000, , 2YO, 3f.
|Eyem Back
|124
|The Kids a Cowboy
|124
|Sunny Day
|121
|Separate Rose
|121
|Dougan
|124
|Bello Cartel
|124
|Trick
|124
Scratched_Last Magic Rhythm.
5th_$10,540, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 3f.
|Wowzers
|119
|El Katie Cartel
|122
|Fire Sunset
|121
|Great Nooz
|124
|El Jr A
|124
6th_$13,900, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), .
|Makalerina
|119
|Val Kiria
|119
|In Deep Thought
|119
|Ms Ko
|121
|Royaltys Molly
|121
|Big Fabuloso
|122
|Hi High Hopes
|122
|Katella Avenue
|122
7th_$13,000, alc, 2YO (NW3 L), 3f.
|Chicks Interest
|124
|Need a Favor
|121
|El Tio Angel
|124
|Tempting Dreamgirl
|121
|Someking Is Up
|124
|Flash N Corona
|124
8th_$13,500, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L), 3f.
|Toxic Relationship
|124
|Svelte
|124
|Daytona 1000
|124
|Cmtakeyourluvtotown
|124
|Forget the Cartel
|124
|Fast Thru Fire
|124
|Aquatic
|124
|Moonin Shyann
|124
9th_$600,000, , 3YO up, .
Champion of Champions Stakes
|Circle City
|124
|Apollitical Pence
|124
|Cat Daddys Lil Girl
|124
|Powerful Favorite
|124
|You Can Run
|124
|Reason to Fly Mv
|124
|Candy Blood
|124
|Flash Bak
|124
|Nomadic
|124
|Really First Down
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.