1st-$8,000, Claiming $2,500-$2,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cannes (L), 121B. Harvey6-8-6Oscar Heredia20/1
2Nathansmimsy (L), 121J. Matias2-7-6Charles Treece3/1
3Bounty Hunter (L), 121W. Barnett7-7-6Jerry Wallace, II15/1
4Vastly Deep (L), 121E. Payeras3-2-1Jesus Nunez7/5
5Fancy Terrace (L), 114R. Ramirez6-2-2Jesus Uranga4/1
6Tomasino (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez5-3-3Jesus Nunez5/2

2nd-$15,000, , 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Quarter

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Paulas Cause , 122J. Matias4-4-8Vernon Aguayo5/1
2Assunta , 119R. Ramirez2-3-2Keith Craigmyle2/1
3Am Yisrael Chai , 119E. Payeras3-8-6Lorenzo Ruiz3/1
4Mothers Dream , 119E. Rojas Fernandez5-6-xAdriana Vallejo10/1
5More Than Pegasus , 119R. Acevesx-x-xAdan Farias4/1
6Mary Margaret , 119D. Herrerax-x-xSteven Miyadi4/1

3rd-$19,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L), One Mile and One Quarter

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1McWherter (L), 124E. Hernandez2-7-6Rafael DeLeon6/5
2Equipo A (L), 124E. Payeras1-2-2Lorenzo Ruiz2/1
3El Beautiful (L), 124B. Harvey7-4-3Robert Lucas10/1
4Apollos Dashn Cowboy (L), 124D. Herrera7-5-1Angela Aquino15/1
5Lucky Ryan Seven (L), 124F. Orduna-Rojas3-2-6Eric Berman7/2
6Southern Venture (L), 121E. Garcia2-4-4CC Perkinson12/1

Scratched-Unthrottled.

4th-$8,500, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Screenshot , 124J. Roman3-2-8Mike Robbins10/1
2Sheza Badd Mama Jama , 124J. Rangel8-2-4Jose Flores7/2
3Remind Mindy , 124O. Peinado2-8-2Michael Casselman3/1
4Carisma Vista , 124I. Lara3-9-xJose Flores6/1
5Corona Divina , 124D. Herrera2-3-8Juan Aleman4/1
6Glass Ceiling , 124J. Ayala6-x-xTerry Knight5/2
7Wave Runner , 124R. Aceves6-8-4Adan Farias15/1

5th-$9,085, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Carlisle Champ , 121O. Peinado6-6-6Jaime Gomez8/1
2Chick Or Czech , 121A. Zepeda1-4-5Lindolfo Diaz3/1
3Go West Young Man , 124R. Aceves5-1-5Adan Farias5/1
4Howling Till Dawn , 121J. Ayala2-4-1Terry Knight9/5
5True Freshman , 124C. Mendez6-3-4Michael Casselman5/1
6Confusion , 121R. Lozano3-5-1Valentin Zamudio7/2

6th-$13,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L),

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Diva On Fire (L), 119J. Roman4-5-4Mike Robbins8/1
2Gentleman Chuck (L), 122V. Salazar7-5-2Scott Willoughby7/2
3Bail Me Out Bebe (L), 119J. Nicasio5-1-2Felix Gonzalez6/1
4Racie (L), 119E. Gasca3-5-3Jorge Farias9/2
5Mia Apollitical (L), 119D. Herrera4-1-2Matthew Fales4/1
6The Good Saint Pat (L), 122J. Rangel6-6-4Jose Flores8/1
7Copauinos Best (L), 122R. Aceves6-5-5Adan Farias5/2

7th-$13,200, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds (NW2 L),

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Not This World , 121D. Herrera6-1-2Elena Andrade10/1
2Zzzuuum Zoom , 121R. Sanchez7-8-5Juan Aleman12/1
3Up Fresno Way , 124E. Gasca4-2-1Jose Flores8/1
4Insider Information , 124J. Leon5-2-1John Cooper2/1
5Conchita , 121H. Lopez1-3-5James Glenn, Jr.6/1
6All Ways , 124A. Cervantes6-3-3Juan Aleman5/2
7Nomad , 124V. Salazar5-5-3Scott Willoughby7/2

8th-$8,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sweetie Cartel (L), 124A. Zepeda5-5-4Lindolfo Diaz30/1
2Fallout (L), 124J. Ayala3-3-9Monty Arrossa3/1
3Ilushion Eagle (L), 124O. Peinado3-7-6Jaime Gomez8/1
4Up for You (L), 124V. Salazar1-8-2Scott Willoughby4/1
5Favorite Colossus (L), 124R. Lozano5-1-2Cesar DeAlba6/1
6Apollitical Hero (L), 124E. Escobedo3-2-3Jason Olmstead6/1
7Milan Red (L), 124J. Rangel1-7-4Jesus Nunez20/1
8O Donovan Rossa (L), 124D. Herrera5-2-5Juan Aleman20/1
9Counting the Ways (L), 124C. Mendez5-2-3Jose Flores2/1

9th-$8,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Karl Strauss (L), 124A. Cervantes5-2-7Monty Arrossa5/1
2Sc Divas Cartel Man (L), 124J. Roman7-3-1Mike Robbins4/1
3Garda Da Cash (L), 124J. Ayala1-4-4Paul Jones10/1
4Harison (L), 124D. Herrera4-4-1Matthew Fales20/1
5Eyesa Timber , 124V. Salazar4-2-1Scott Willoughby8/1
6Tuckk (L), 124C. Mendez2-1-3Jose Flores3/1
7La Estrella Corona (L), 124J. Nicasio1-7-2Jesus Nunez6/1
8J Best Boogie (L), 124O. Peinado7-10-1Jaime Gomez5/2

10th-$8,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Favorite Fly (L), 124D. Herrera3-2-3Clement Hurtado8/1
2Teller With Candy (L), 124J. Ayala4-2-1Lindolfo Diaz5/1
3In My Heart (L), 124R. Sanchez4-9-1Juan Aleman20/1
4Royal Flash Favorite (L), 124R. Lozano2-4-2Valentin Zamudio15/1
5Just a Dasha Hero (L), 124E. Gasca1-6-4Jose Flores9/2
6Eg Domingo (L), 124J. Cedillo7-3-8Jesus Nunez30/1
7Everlong (L), 124J. Brooks6-1-2Eddie Willis12/1
8Monopolist (L), 124H. Lopez4-1-2James Glenn, Jr.6/5
9A Dash of Sign (L), 124J. Roman9-2-5Mike Robbins9/2

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you