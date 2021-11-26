1st-$8,000, Claiming $2,500-$2,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cannes (L), 121
|B. Harvey
|6-8-6
|Oscar Heredia
|20/1
|2
|Nathansmimsy (L), 121
|J. Matias
|2-7-6
|Charles Treece
|3/1
|3
|Bounty Hunter (L), 121
|W. Barnett
|7-7-6
|Jerry Wallace, II
|15/1
|4
|Vastly Deep (L), 121
|E. Payeras
|3-2-1
|Jesus Nunez
|7/5
|5
|Fancy Terrace (L), 114
|R. Ramirez
|6-2-2
|Jesus Uranga
|4/1
|6
|Tomasino (L), 121
|E. Rojas Fernandez
|5-3-3
|Jesus Nunez
|5/2
2nd-$15,000, , 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Quarter
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Paulas Cause , 122
|J. Matias
|4-4-8
|Vernon Aguayo
|5/1
|2
|Assunta , 119
|R. Ramirez
|2-3-2
|Keith Craigmyle
|2/1
|3
|Am Yisrael Chai , 119
|E. Payeras
|3-8-6
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|3/1
|4
|Mothers Dream , 119
|E. Rojas Fernandez
|5-6-x
|Adriana Vallejo
|10/1
|5
|More Than Pegasus , 119
|R. Aceves
|x-x-x
|Adan Farias
|4/1
|6
|Mary Margaret , 119
|D. Herrera
|x-x-x
|Steven Miyadi
|4/1
3rd-$19,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L), One Mile and One Quarter
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|McWherter (L), 124
|E. Hernandez
|2-7-6
|Rafael DeLeon
|6/5
|2
|Equipo A (L), 124
|E. Payeras
|1-2-2
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|2/1
|3
|El Beautiful (L), 124
|B. Harvey
|7-4-3
|Robert Lucas
|10/1
|4
|Apollos Dashn Cowboy (L), 124
|D. Herrera
|7-5-1
|Angela Aquino
|15/1
|5
|Lucky Ryan Seven (L), 124
|F. Orduna-Rojas
|3-2-6
|Eric Berman
|7/2
|6
|Southern Venture (L), 121
|E. Garcia
|2-4-4
|CC Perkinson
|12/1
Scratched-Unthrottled.
4th-$8,500, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Screenshot , 124
|J. Roman
|3-2-8
|Mike Robbins
|10/1
|2
|Sheza Badd Mama Jama , 124
|J. Rangel
|8-2-4
|Jose Flores
|7/2
|3
|Remind Mindy , 124
|O. Peinado
|2-8-2
|Michael Casselman
|3/1
|4
|Carisma Vista , 124
|I. Lara
|3-9-x
|Jose Flores
|6/1
|5
|Corona Divina , 124
|D. Herrera
|2-3-8
|Juan Aleman
|4/1
|6
|Glass Ceiling , 124
|J. Ayala
|6-x-x
|Terry Knight
|5/2
|7
|Wave Runner , 124
|R. Aceves
|6-8-4
|Adan Farias
|15/1
5th-$9,085, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Carlisle Champ , 121
|O. Peinado
|6-6-6
|Jaime Gomez
|8/1
|2
|Chick Or Czech , 121
|A. Zepeda
|1-4-5
|Lindolfo Diaz
|3/1
|3
|Go West Young Man , 124
|R. Aceves
|5-1-5
|Adan Farias
|5/1
|4
|Howling Till Dawn , 121
|J. Ayala
|2-4-1
|Terry Knight
|9/5
|5
|True Freshman , 124
|C. Mendez
|6-3-4
|Michael Casselman
|5/1
|6
|Confusion , 121
|R. Lozano
|3-5-1
|Valentin Zamudio
|7/2
6th-$13,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L),
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Diva On Fire (L), 119
|J. Roman
|4-5-4
|Mike Robbins
|8/1
|2
|Gentleman Chuck (L), 122
|V. Salazar
|7-5-2
|Scott Willoughby
|7/2
|3
|Bail Me Out Bebe (L), 119
|J. Nicasio
|5-1-2
|Felix Gonzalez
|6/1
|4
|Racie (L), 119
|E. Gasca
|3-5-3
|Jorge Farias
|9/2
|5
|Mia Apollitical (L), 119
|D. Herrera
|4-1-2
|Matthew Fales
|4/1
|6
|The Good Saint Pat (L), 122
|J. Rangel
|6-6-4
|Jose Flores
|8/1
|7
|Copauinos Best (L), 122
|R. Aceves
|6-5-5
|Adan Farias
|5/2
7th-$13,200, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds (NW2 L),
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Not This World , 121
|D. Herrera
|6-1-2
|Elena Andrade
|10/1
|2
|Zzzuuum Zoom , 121
|R. Sanchez
|7-8-5
|Juan Aleman
|12/1
|3
|Up Fresno Way , 124
|E. Gasca
|4-2-1
|Jose Flores
|8/1
|4
|Insider Information , 124
|J. Leon
|5-2-1
|John Cooper
|2/1
|5
|Conchita , 121
|H. Lopez
|1-3-5
|James Glenn, Jr.
|6/1
|6
|All Ways , 124
|A. Cervantes
|6-3-3
|Juan Aleman
|5/2
|7
|Nomad , 124
|V. Salazar
|5-5-3
|Scott Willoughby
|7/2
8th-$8,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sweetie Cartel (L), 124
|A. Zepeda
|5-5-4
|Lindolfo Diaz
|30/1
|2
|Fallout (L), 124
|J. Ayala
|3-3-9
|Monty Arrossa
|3/1
|3
|Ilushion Eagle (L), 124
|O. Peinado
|3-7-6
|Jaime Gomez
|8/1
|4
|Up for You (L), 124
|V. Salazar
|1-8-2
|Scott Willoughby
|4/1
|5
|Favorite Colossus (L), 124
|R. Lozano
|5-1-2
|Cesar DeAlba
|6/1
|6
|Apollitical Hero (L), 124
|E. Escobedo
|3-2-3
|Jason Olmstead
|6/1
|7
|Milan Red (L), 124
|J. Rangel
|1-7-4
|Jesus Nunez
|20/1
|8
|O Donovan Rossa (L), 124
|D. Herrera
|5-2-5
|Juan Aleman
|20/1
|9
|Counting the Ways (L), 124
|C. Mendez
|5-2-3
|Jose Flores
|2/1
9th-$8,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Karl Strauss (L), 124
|A. Cervantes
|5-2-7
|Monty Arrossa
|5/1
|2
|Sc Divas Cartel Man (L), 124
|J. Roman
|7-3-1
|Mike Robbins
|4/1
|3
|Garda Da Cash (L), 124
|J. Ayala
|1-4-4
|Paul Jones
|10/1
|4
|Harison (L), 124
|D. Herrera
|4-4-1
|Matthew Fales
|20/1
|5
|Eyesa Timber , 124
|V. Salazar
|4-2-1
|Scott Willoughby
|8/1
|6
|Tuckk (L), 124
|C. Mendez
|2-1-3
|Jose Flores
|3/1
|7
|La Estrella Corona (L), 124
|J. Nicasio
|1-7-2
|Jesus Nunez
|6/1
|8
|J Best Boogie (L), 124
|O. Peinado
|7-10-1
|Jaime Gomez
|5/2
10th-$8,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Favorite Fly (L), 124
|D. Herrera
|3-2-3
|Clement Hurtado
|8/1
|2
|Teller With Candy (L), 124
|J. Ayala
|4-2-1
|Lindolfo Diaz
|5/1
|3
|In My Heart (L), 124
|R. Sanchez
|4-9-1
|Juan Aleman
|20/1
|4
|Royal Flash Favorite (L), 124
|R. Lozano
|2-4-2
|Valentin Zamudio
|15/1
|5
|Just a Dasha Hero (L), 124
|E. Gasca
|1-6-4
|Jose Flores
|9/2
|6
|Eg Domingo (L), 124
|J. Cedillo
|7-3-8
|Jesus Nunez
|30/1
|7
|Everlong (L), 124
|J. Brooks
|6-1-2
|Eddie Willis
|12/1
|8
|Monopolist (L), 124
|H. Lopez
|4-1-2
|James Glenn, Jr.
|6/5
|9
|A Dash of Sign (L), 124
|J. Roman
|9-2-5
|Mike Robbins
|9/2
