1st_$8,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 4½f.

Cannes121Vastly Deep121
Nathansmimsy121Fancy Terrace114
Bounty Hunter121Tomasino121

2nd_$15,000, , 2YO, 1¼mi.

Paulas Cause122Mothers Dream119
Assunta119More Than Pegasus119
Am Yisrael Chai119Mary Margaret119

3rd_$19,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 1¼mi.

McWherter124Apollos Dashn Cowboy124
Equipo A124Lucky Ryan Seven124
El Beautiful124Southern Venture121

Scratched_Unthrottled.

4th_$8,500, , 2YO F, 3f.

Screenshot124Corona Divina124
Sheza Badd Mama Jama124Glass Ceiling124
Remind Mindy124Wave Runner124
Carisma Vista124

5th_$9,085, cl $12,500-$12,500, 2YO, 3f.

Carlisle Champ121Howling Till Dawn121
Chick Or Czech121True Freshman124
Go West Young Man124Confusion121

6th_$13,600, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), .

Diva On Fire119Mia Apollitical119
Gentleman Chuck122The Good Saint Pat122
Bail Me Out Bebe119Copauinos Best122
Racie119

7th_$13,200, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), .

Not This World121Conchita121
Zzzuuum Zoom121All Ways124
Up Fresno Way124Nomad124
Insider Information124

8th_$8,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.

Sweetie Cartel124Apollitical Hero124
Fallout124Milan Red124
Ilushion Eagle124O Donovan Rossa124
Up for You124Counting the Ways124
Favorite Colossus124

9th_$8,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.

Karl Strauss124Eyesa Timber124
Sc Divas Cartel Man124Tuckk124
Garda Da Cash124La Estrella Corona124
Harison124J Best Boogie124

10th_$8,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.

Favorite Fly124Eg Domingo124
Teller With Candy124Everlong124
In My Heart124Monopolist124
Royal Flash Favorite124A Dash of Sign124
Just a Dasha Hero124

