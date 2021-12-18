CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Lottery is teaming with up with the state's Council for Responsible Gambling this holiday season to remind people that lottery games are not appropriate gifts for those under 18.
“We encourage players to consider scratch tickets as gifts this holiday season, however, we also urge consumers not to gift scratch tickets to minors," Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery, said in a news release.
The lottery and council are raising awareness though a “Holiday Lottery Responsible Gaming Campaign."
“Research has shown that the younger a person is when they start gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem,” said Maura McCann, the council's chair. “It’s extremely important during the holidays to reiterate that lottery tickets should not be gifted to children."
The council was established through the 2019 legislation legalizing sports betting in New Hampshire. It is tasked with education, prevention and treatment related to gambling disorders.