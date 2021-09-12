1st-$8,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Suspect the Worst (L), 124J. Vargas4-2-6Mike Shamsie
2Get Directions (L), 124O. Martinez4-7-1Gary Husak
3Lucky Every Day (L), 124J. Dominguez5-6-5Isai Gonzalez
4Sassy Mallory (L), 121A. Castillo6-5-4Randy Shamsie, Sr.
5Adina (L), 121J. Guerrero5-5-3Patti Turner
6Twn Palmysdestiny (L), 121H. Del-Cid1-5-3Thomas Nixon

2nd-$8,500, Claiming $7,500-$6,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Brook Is Golden (L), 119R. Singh2-2-4Darla Singh
2Cayenne Fervor (L), 114L. Hebert10-5-3Nathan Hatcher
3On Tilt (L), 122J. Guerrero3-4-5Patti Turner
4Double Bogey (L), 122A. Castillo9-5-3Angel Medina
5Moonshinerboy (L), 122D. Flores3-4-2Clifford Dodson
6Cape Town Willy (L), 120H. Del-Cid6-4-3Michael Antwine
7Honus (L), 122A. Contreras4-5-3Janine Winslow
8Hog Wild (L), 119J. Vargas2-4-2Joe Duhon

3rd-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Safe Keeping (L), 124H. Del-Cid2-2-5Benjamin Zeno
2Ms. Sparkling Jet (L), 124D. Flores9-9-9Henry West, Jr.
3Glasshalffull (L), 121A. Castillo6-3-7Shane Wilson
4Little Girls Rule , 124J. Burningham6-5-4V. Smith
5Landwoman's Gift (L), 119L. Hebert7-7-6Jorge Lara
6Looking Hot (L), 121J. Vargas5-2-3Patrick Mouton

4th-$8,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cyber Gun (L), 124O. Martinez4-9-9Juan Larrosa
2Perfectomundo (L), 121E. Nieves2-2-2Karl Broberg
3De Livermore (L), 124J. Guerrero6-3-2Norman Ashauer
4Spirit Soul (L), 121A. Castillo2-5-6Timothy Martin
5Kitkat Kitten (L), 124H. Del-Cid3-6-9Michael Antwine
6Braizen Fire (L), 121J. Burningham11-10-8Henry West, Jr.
7Fancy Lancy (L), 121C. Lozada4-3-7Joe Duhon
8Chief Jimbo (L), 121C. Lozada4-x-xJoe Duhon
9Brewster (L), 124J. Dominguez2-3-2Steven Asmussen

5th-$8,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dreamonmebaby (L), 122J. Dominguez5-7-3Steven Asmussen
2Bravura Creek (L), 122H. Del-Cid7-4-5Jeffery Reeves, Jr.
3Kyle's Bro Jimmy (L), 122O. Martinez4-3-1Kathleen Mordenti
4Pull My Chain (L), 122E. Nieves5-6-6Daniel Cangemi
5U Complete Me (L), 122D. Flores3-4-1Ronnie Ward
6Answer in the Wind (L), 122J. Guzman7-5-4Juan Larrosa
7Doolin (L), 122C. Lozada5-4-3Raul Rangel

6th-$22,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW4 L), One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Awe Shackle (L), 119J. Vargas1-6-1Joe Duhon
2Liken It (L), 119O. Martinez3-5-5Ronnie Ward
3Get Them Justin (L), 116E. Nieves5-3-7Sturges Ducoing
4Freedomfi (L), 119J. Dominguez4-2-4Glenn Delahoussaye
5Warrior's Map (L), 122C. Lozada5-4-1Karl Broberg
6Whatdatpay Ray (L), 119A. Castillo4-5-5Garland Goins
7Reluctant Warrior (L), 119J. Guerrero10-1-2Shane Wilson

7th-$22,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Populist (L), 122A. Castillo1-2-1Shane Wilson
2Half Ours to Keep (L), 122E. Nieves4-3-4Karl Broberg
3Caddo Fox (L), 122H. Del-Cid4-1-9Danny Payne
4Yodel E. A. Who (L), 122C. Lozada5-5-1Karl Broberg
5Half Again (L), 119J. Vargas4-1-1Ron Faucheux
6Two Dot (L), 122C. Borel3-4-1Renay Borel
7Cameo Dancer (L), 116O. Martinez3-8-2Rafael Gomez

8th-$9,500, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Flowers Apriority (L), 118C. Lozada3-4-2Lee Thomas
2Rebel Vision (L), 121A. Castillo4-x-xAndrew Cascio
3Boston Honey (L), 121O. Martinez7-8-7Jorge Gomez
4Savannah's Here (L), 118E. Nieves2-x-xKathleen Mordenti
5Lastprecious d'Oro , 121D. Floresx-x-xAlan Crowley
6T W N Letsgogirl (L), 118H. Del-Cid5-x-xThomas Nixon
7Whiskey to Wine (L), 121R. Singh5-6-6Darla Singh
8Honor Given (M), 124J. Guzmanx-x-xDanny Pish
9Dancer On the Sand (L), 121J. Vargas3-x-xRafael Gomez
10Tantalizing Ten (L), 118C. Lozada7-x-xLee Thomas
11Cloudywithachance (L), 124J. Guerrero5-6-6Ray Perkins

