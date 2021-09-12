1st-$8,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Suspect the Worst (L), 124
|J. Vargas
|4-2-6
|Mike Shamsie
|2
|Get Directions (L), 124
|O. Martinez
|4-7-1
|Gary Husak
|3
|Lucky Every Day (L), 124
|J. Dominguez
|5-6-5
|Isai Gonzalez
|4
|Sassy Mallory (L), 121
|A. Castillo
|6-5-4
|Randy Shamsie, Sr.
|5
|Adina (L), 121
|J. Guerrero
|5-5-3
|Patti Turner
|6
|Twn Palmysdestiny (L), 121
|H. Del-Cid
|1-5-3
|Thomas Nixon
2nd-$8,500, Claiming $7,500-$6,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Brook Is Golden (L), 119
|R. Singh
|2-2-4
|Darla Singh
|2
|Cayenne Fervor (L), 114
|L. Hebert
|10-5-3
|Nathan Hatcher
|3
|On Tilt (L), 122
|J. Guerrero
|3-4-5
|Patti Turner
|4
|Double Bogey (L), 122
|A. Castillo
|9-5-3
|Angel Medina
|5
|Moonshinerboy (L), 122
|D. Flores
|3-4-2
|Clifford Dodson
|6
|Cape Town Willy (L), 120
|H. Del-Cid
|6-4-3
|Michael Antwine
|7
|Honus (L), 122
|A. Contreras
|4-5-3
|Janine Winslow
|8
|Hog Wild (L), 119
|J. Vargas
|2-4-2
|Joe Duhon
3rd-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Safe Keeping (L), 124
|H. Del-Cid
|2-2-5
|Benjamin Zeno
|2
|Ms. Sparkling Jet (L), 124
|D. Flores
|9-9-9
|Henry West, Jr.
|3
|Glasshalffull (L), 121
|A. Castillo
|6-3-7
|Shane Wilson
|4
|Little Girls Rule , 124
|J. Burningham
|6-5-4
|V. Smith
|5
|Landwoman's Gift (L), 119
|L. Hebert
|7-7-6
|Jorge Lara
|6
|Looking Hot (L), 121
|J. Vargas
|5-2-3
|Patrick Mouton
4th-$8,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cyber Gun (L), 124
|O. Martinez
|4-9-9
|Juan Larrosa
|2
|Perfectomundo (L), 121
|E. Nieves
|2-2-2
|Karl Broberg
|3
|De Livermore (L), 124
|J. Guerrero
|6-3-2
|Norman Ashauer
|4
|Spirit Soul (L), 121
|A. Castillo
|2-5-6
|Timothy Martin
|5
|Kitkat Kitten (L), 124
|H. Del-Cid
|3-6-9
|Michael Antwine
|6
|Braizen Fire (L), 121
|J. Burningham
|11-10-8
|Henry West, Jr.
|7
|Fancy Lancy (L), 121
|C. Lozada
|4-3-7
|Joe Duhon
|8
|Chief Jimbo (L), 121
|C. Lozada
|4-x-x
|Joe Duhon
|9
|Brewster (L), 124
|J. Dominguez
|2-3-2
|Steven Asmussen
5th-$8,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dreamonmebaby (L), 122
|J. Dominguez
|5-7-3
|Steven Asmussen
|2
|Bravura Creek (L), 122
|H. Del-Cid
|7-4-5
|Jeffery Reeves, Jr.
|3
|Kyle's Bro Jimmy (L), 122
|O. Martinez
|4-3-1
|Kathleen Mordenti
|4
|Pull My Chain (L), 122
|E. Nieves
|5-6-6
|Daniel Cangemi
|5
|U Complete Me (L), 122
|D. Flores
|3-4-1
|Ronnie Ward
|6
|Answer in the Wind (L), 122
|J. Guzman
|7-5-4
|Juan Larrosa
|7
|Doolin (L), 122
|C. Lozada
|5-4-3
|Raul Rangel
6th-$22,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW4 L), One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Awe Shackle (L), 119
|J. Vargas
|1-6-1
|Joe Duhon
|2
|Liken It (L), 119
|O. Martinez
|3-5-5
|Ronnie Ward
|3
|Get Them Justin (L), 116
|E. Nieves
|5-3-7
|Sturges Ducoing
|4
|Freedomfi (L), 119
|J. Dominguez
|4-2-4
|Glenn Delahoussaye
|5
|Warrior's Map (L), 122
|C. Lozada
|5-4-1
|Karl Broberg
|6
|Whatdatpay Ray (L), 119
|A. Castillo
|4-5-5
|Garland Goins
|7
|Reluctant Warrior (L), 119
|J. Guerrero
|10-1-2
|Shane Wilson
7th-$22,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Populist (L), 122
|A. Castillo
|1-2-1
|Shane Wilson
|2
|Half Ours to Keep (L), 122
|E. Nieves
|4-3-4
|Karl Broberg
|3
|Caddo Fox (L), 122
|H. Del-Cid
|4-1-9
|Danny Payne
|4
|Yodel E. A. Who (L), 122
|C. Lozada
|5-5-1
|Karl Broberg
|5
|Half Again (L), 119
|J. Vargas
|4-1-1
|Ron Faucheux
|6
|Two Dot (L), 122
|C. Borel
|3-4-1
|Renay Borel
|7
|Cameo Dancer (L), 116
|O. Martinez
|3-8-2
|Rafael Gomez
8th-$9,500, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Flowers Apriority (L), 118
|C. Lozada
|3-4-2
|Lee Thomas
|2
|Rebel Vision (L), 121
|A. Castillo
|4-x-x
|Andrew Cascio
|3
|Boston Honey (L), 121
|O. Martinez
|7-8-7
|Jorge Gomez
|4
|Savannah's Here (L), 118
|E. Nieves
|2-x-x
|Kathleen Mordenti
|5
|Lastprecious d'Oro , 121
|D. Flores
|x-x-x
|Alan Crowley
|6
|T W N Letsgogirl (L), 118
|H. Del-Cid
|5-x-x
|Thomas Nixon
|7
|Whiskey to Wine (L), 121
|R. Singh
|5-6-6
|Darla Singh
|8
|Honor Given (M), 124
|J. Guzman
|x-x-x
|Danny Pish
|9
|Dancer On the Sand (L), 121
|J. Vargas
|3-x-x
|Rafael Gomez
|10
|Tantalizing Ten (L), 118
|C. Lozada
|7-x-x
|Lee Thomas
|11
|Cloudywithachance (L), 124
|J. Guerrero
|5-6-6
|Ray Perkins
