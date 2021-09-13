3rd-$11,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 3:39. Good. 5wide, up late
Fractional/Final Time: 25.600, 49.710, 1:14.180, 00.000, 00.000, 1:34.640.
Trainer: Steve Ingram
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Texas Red-True Blonde Slew
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|True Red Slew
|121
|7
|5
|6-½
|7-1
|3-hd
|1-nk
|J. Vargas
|13.20
|7.40
|4.80
|5.60
|Track Queen
|121
|4
|3
|3-1
|3-1
|2-½
|2-2
|J. Guzman
|12.00
|6.60
|19.60
|Em's Miss Prado
|124
|3
|7
|7-½
|5-hd
|4-½
|3-1½
|A. Castillo
|2.40
|1.80
|Reckless Sergeant
|121
|8
|4
|5-2
|4-1
|5-2
|4-¾
|C. Lozada
|1.90
|Suni Laluni
|124
|5
|8
|8
|8
|6-5
|5-¾
|J. Burningham
|73.50
|Armed Missile
|124
|2
|1
|2-½
|2-½
|1-½
|6-16½
|E. Nieves
|3.80
|Neverland Band
|124
|1
|6
|4-½
|6-½
|7-1
|7-2¾
|O. Martinez
|14.10
|Classic Scale
|124
|6
|2
|1-1½
|1-hd
|8
|8
|J. Guerrero
|29.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $25.90. $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $32.30; $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $51.10; $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-3-8) paid $40.86; $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-3) paid $67.90;
