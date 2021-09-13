3rd-$11,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 3:39. Good. 5wide, up late

Fractional/Final Time: 25.600, 49.710, 1:14.180, 00.000, 00.000, 1:34.640.

Trainer: Steve Ingram

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Texas Red-True Blonde Slew

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
True Red Slew121756-½7-13-hd1-nkJ. Vargas5.60
Track Queen121433-13-12-½2-2J. Guzman19.60
Em's Miss Prado124377-½5-hd4-½3-1½A. Castillo1.80
Reckless Sergeant121845-24-15-24-¾C. Lozada1.90
Suni Laluni12458886-55-¾J. Burningham73.50
Armed Missile124212-½2-½1-½6-16½E. Nieves3.80
Neverland Band124164-½6-½7-17-2¾O. Martinez14.10
Classic Scale124621-1½1-hd88J. Guerrero29.70
7 (7)True Red Slew13.207.404.80
4 (4)Track Queen12.006.60
3 (3)Em's Miss Prado2.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-7) 3 Correct Paid $25.90. $1 Daily Double (2-7) paid $32.30; $1 Exacta (7-4) paid $51.10; $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-3-8) paid $40.86; $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-3) paid $67.90;

