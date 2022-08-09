“Love Between Fairy and Devil" Has Been Launched on IQIYI International Website, an Innovative Masterpiece Derived from Oriental Culture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--
This TV series is produced by IQIYI and Stellar Pictures, featuring Yu Shuxin and Wang Hedi in the lead roles, and has been launched online at home and abroad as an oriental metaphysical love fairy tale. Because of its unique oriental charm, "Love Between Fairy and Devil" has quietly become popular even before it is aired, and has aroused a wave of hot discussions in China as soon as the airing news is released. The series has become the top watched in only four hours of its launch on the IQIYI International website, gaining a cult favorite among audiences. The sync plan on IQIYI international website enables viewers in various countries and regions around the world to enjoy this fantastic masterpiece with exquisite images and unique oriental visual elements.
In recent years, China has focused on traditional culture in the creation of film and TV series, exporting a large number of works with unique flavor to foreign countries. This type of film and TV series create a very different world concept. Whether it is the external visual scenes of oriental architecture, traditional costumes, or the romantic expression "In death or life separated and far apart; With you I made an agreement," they all have a unique oriental aesthetic that bring the audience back for more.
The coming online "Love Between Fairy and Devil" is such an oriental fantasy love fairy tale. It constructs a metaphysical world with a new order of human and gods, a tangible presentation of immortal magic and godlike power, and the hustle and bustle in prosperous and warm human world. Plot is about the tender and lovely immortal Lan Hua met ancient demon, Dongfang Qingcang, the god of the Cangyan Sea, who had no emotions and love, and the two of them had a lot of unexpected surprises and experiences together then they fell in love.
"Love Between Fairy and Devil" has made great efforts and exquisite production in IP development, script creation and scene setting, aimed at constructing a surprising new fantasy world and sensory new experience to the audience, welcome to enjoy the TV series!
