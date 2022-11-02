LTK Accelerates Global Expansion with Appointment of New General Manager of International Markets

LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Jeremy Paterson as General Manager of International. With operations now on five continents and recently expanding its presence beyond its core markets of the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Australia, China and South Korea, and into Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and New Zealand, LTK is aggressively growing its three-sided marketplace for brands, shoppers and creators around the world.