Spotnana, the world’s first Travel-as-a-Service platform modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry, today announced it has partnered with Lufthansa Group to simultaneously deliver direct NDC integrations to Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Air Dolomiti, and Eurowings Discover. In addition, Spotnana has accelerated innovation in digital air retailing by being the first Travel-as-a-Service platform to support Lufthansa Group’s Green Fares via NDC. Lufthansa Group, Europe’s largest airline group, invested in Spotnana’s Series B round in 2022. The companies will work together to further develop strategies for modernizing distribution.
“Spotnana is the first company to solve the end-to-end traveler journey via NDC including servicing and duty of care, and we’re continuing to deliver additional capabilities with each new integration,” said Bill Brindle, VP of Content and Travel Operations at Spotnana. “Over the past few months our engineering team worked closely with Lufthansa Group engineers to quickly deliver comprehensive direct NDC integrations for multiple airlines in parallel, as well as add support for Lufthansa Group Green Fares.”
The partnership with Spotnana expands Lufthansa Group's digital capabilities, setting new industry standards for digital retailing, and enables rapid knowledge exchange to accelerate further innovation. Through direct NDC integration, Spotnana addresses the entire traveler journey, offering personalized booking experiences, self-service changes, cancellations, comprehensive servicing, and real-time global analytics on a single platform, benefiting both travelers and agents with simultaneous access to new innovations.
Spotnana’s extensible data model and microservices are designed to support the distribution of innovative offers. Travelers and agents using Spotnana can now access Lufthansa Smart Offer fares, which include a wide range of attractive fares exclusively available via NDC as well as continuous pricing.
Spotnana’s direct NDC integrations with Lufthansa Group airlines also include support for Green Fares, which reduce up to 20% of flight-related CO2 emissions by the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and offset parts or all of the remaining 80% of the CO2 emissions by an equivalent contribution to high-quality climate protection projects. Green Fares are displayed side-by-side with other fare options in Spotnana’s next generation storefront. This commitment to sustainability fits perfectly with Spotnana’s and the Lufthansa Group's vision for more environmentally conscious travel.
“Spotnana's approach to NDC integration and agility has enabled them to quickly build deep integrations to our NDC APIs," commented Frank Naeve, Senior Vice President Global Markets & Stations for the Lufthansa Group. “It is evident that their modern architecture is designed to leverage the potential of NDC and foster rapid innovation in the industry.”
“Lufthansa Group is an exceptional partner that invested in our success early on, accelerating our ability to bring the benefits of modern distribution, seamless global travel experiences, and unbiased global content to everyone,” said Sarosh Waghmar, Founder and CEO of Spotnana. “We’re looking forward to partnering on additional innovation, and we are just beginning to scratch the surface of what we can deliver together.”
In July 2022, Spotnana announced that it raised $75M in Series B funding to accelerate the development of its next generation Travel-as-a-Service platform.
About Spotnana
Spotnana is the travel platform that connects humanity. We are modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry in order to bring freedom, simplicity, and trust to travelers everywhere. Our Travel-as-a-Service Platform makes travel simpler and more affordable for corporations, while enabling our ecosystem of agency, supplier, and technology provider partners to increase operational efficiency, unlock new revenue sources, and accelerate innovation. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.
About Lufthansa Group
The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. With 109,509 employees, the Lufthansa Group generated revenue of EUR 32,770m in the financial year 2022. The Lufthansa Group is composed of the segments Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services. Aviation Services comprises the segments Logistics, MRO, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The latter also include Lufthansa AirPlus, Lufthansa Aviation Training and the IT companies. All segments occupy a leading position in their respective markets.
