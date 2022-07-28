North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.