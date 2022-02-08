BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022--
Lumeon, the leading platform for care journey orchestration, today announced its appointment of Greg Miller as Chief Growth Officer. Lumeon’s hiring of Miller increases its focus on helping health systems reduce the cost of care and boost staff productivity by adopting next-generation care operations technology. Miller brings to Lumeon a prestigious leadership background and deep experience solving the equation between technology, processes, and people.
“We are thrilled to have Greg Miller join Lumeon’s team as our Chief Growth Officer,” said Robbie Hughes, Lumeon founder, and CEO. “Greg’s decades of experience in healthcare leadership and sales, along with his passion for improving care delivery, will serve Lumeon well and support our mission of helping U.S. health systems transform their care operations.”
Miller’s extensive career in the health IT industry has spanned clinical, administrative, and financial business transformation roles. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Industry Strategy for Healthcare & Life Sciences at Talkdesk. He has also worked with innovative healthcare IT vendors and consulting firms such as TSI, Healthlink, IBM, Picis, and Medicity (acquired by Health Catalyst). At Health Catalyst, he was Vice President of Strategy and International Market Development and led a consulting practice called Storyleaders for nine years. He began his career at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
“I am excited to join the team at Lumeon in their crucial mission of improving care for patients and boosting provider productivity and efficiency for staff,” said Greg Miller. “Since the start of my career at Tufts Medical Center, we helped create the first clinical and financial decision support system in healthcare, and that work formed my passion for transforming care processes to enable consistent, quality care for every patient. Every day, this mission drives my work, and I look forward to helping healthcare providers achieve this through Lumeon’s innovative care automation and orchestration platform.”
About Lumeon
The leader in care journey orchestration, Lumeon delivers intelligent automation to transform how care is delivered – improving financial, clinical and human outcomes for health organizations, their care teams, and their patients.
Lumeon’s award-winning technology platform proactively navigates patients along a personalized adaptive care plan, by automating care processes, tasks, and adherence monitoring, providing actionable insights and augmenting care decisions, and coordinating care team communication and action to ensure seamless and predictable care delivery across every care setting.
Partnering with more than 70 innovative health organizations in the U.S. and Europe, Lumeon’s solutions address the needs of hospitals, payers, ambulatory care, and population health, empowering care teams to operate at the top of their license, reducing costs for providers, and creating the coordinated and convenient digital experiences that patients and care teams deserve – ensuring the right care every time for every patient.
