HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Lumos, the region’s fastest 100% Fiber Optic Internet company, is excited to announce their new Chief Legal Officer, A. J. Brown, who will be leading the company's legal, regulatory and government affairs work. Brown will be instrumental in executing the brand’s aggressive growth plan as Lumos continues toward their goal of delivering 100% Fiber Optic Internet to one million homes over the next five years.
Brown joins Lumos having most recently served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Dense Air Networks, where she played a significant role in the company’s regulatory engagement in the U.S. and abroad. She previously served as Counsel to the Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Communications and Technology in the United States House of Representatives and as legal advisor to the Federal Communications Commission's Incentive Auction Task Force. Brown comes to Lumos with significant telecommunications and broadband legal and government affairs experience and is looking to propel the company forward to achieve their goals.
"I’m thrilled to be joining Lumos and its dedicated team as we push toward bringing lightning-fast fiber connectivity to underserved communities,” said Brown. “Lumos is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to fiber optic Internet and has a proven track record of partnering with local governments to build a critical digital infrastructure that unlocks tomorrow’s possibilities for residents and businesses in underserved regions. Lumos has both deep community roots and a sure-fire growth plan – a dynamite combination that allows it to punch above its weight in the industry. I am excited to be a part of a brand that prioritizes its community relationships as much as its product.”
Brian Stading, Chief Executive Officer at Lumos, added, “We are honored to have A. J.’s experience and expertise behind Lumos as we continue to forge forward and expand. A. J.’s combined and skilled understanding of telecommunications and government affairs is unparalleled – we look forward to tapping into her extensive knowledge of the industry, and we know she will be a critical member of our growing Lumos family.”
Brown’s appointment and role, effective immediately, will be integral in the brand’s overarching strategy to achieve one million passings and lay nearly 20,000 miles of route fiber by 2026. Lumos is not only providing big Internet capabilities to small cities, it is also creating economic possibilities that will serve the Lumos communities for decades to come.
For more information on Lumos, please visit www.lumosfiber.com.
About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, Total Home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services, to nearly 200,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina and Virginia. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic Network from the ground up for families, small businesses, and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005320/en/
CONTACT: PR:
Erin Lyden
KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELECOMMUNICATIONS LEGAL NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY CARRIERS AND SERVICES
SOURCE: Lumos
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/12/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/12/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005320/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.