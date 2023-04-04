Lumos to Invest More Than $56M to Expand 100% Fiber Optic Internet Access in New Hanover County and Wilmington, North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider in the Mid-Atlantic, announced today its $56 million investment to bring 100% Fiber Optic Internet services to residents and businesses of New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005476/en/
Area of impact where Lumos will initially bring its 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi in New Hanover County and Wilmington, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Through this expansion, Lumos will provide portions of Wilmington and Carolina Beach, as well as the communities of Ogden, Myrtle Grove, Castle Hayne, and Wrightsboro, with 655 miles of the latest fiber optic technology – bringing the community a network capable of delivering up to 385 times faster upload speeds and up to 30 times faster download speeds than traditional cable.
“Lumos remains steadfast in its mission to deliver uninterrupted, accessible, 100% Fiber Optic Internet that has the capacity for today’s Internet needs and that anticipates tomorrow’s,” said Brian Stading, Lumos CEO. “We are committed to providing New Hanover residents with the best connection possible, improving their quality of life.”
Fiber internet enables smooth operations of current and future technology needs. Innovations in telemedicine, remote working or learning, video streaming, entertainment and more demand a reliable and fast connection that traditional cables will not be able to provide.
The expansion highlights the company’s rapid growth and development plans as the third new market for Lumos in 2023. For more information about jobs in the region, please visit www.lumosfiber.com/careers.
The engineering work will start in mid-2023. New Hanover residents will receive communication by mail when this begins, and they can also sign up for email updates at http://www.lumosfiber.com/builtforthefuture.
About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to more than 200,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina and Virginia. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, small businesses, and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.lumosfiber.com.
Twitter: @LumosFiber
LinkedIn: @LumosFiber
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005476/en/
CONTACT: Emily Brice
919-610-3319
KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA SOUTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS INTERNET TECHNOLOGY CARRIERS AND SERVICES TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Lumos
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/04/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/04/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005476/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.