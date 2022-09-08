HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
Lumos will make a significant impact in Durham and Orange Counties, bringing ultra-high-speed 100% Fiber Optic Internet service to approximately 35,000 residents and businesses across the local area. The expansion will blanket the region with more than 600 miles of the latest fiber-optic technology, with a capital investment of approximately $50 million.
Lumos has a mission to deliver uninterrupted, accessible, 100% Fiber Optic Internet that both handles today’s internet needs and anticipates tomorrow’s. This new expansion highlights the company’s rapid regional development and growth ambition.
From videoconferencing to multiplayer gaming, to work and learning from home environments, the world as we know it requires faster upload and download speeds. Lumos’ fiber networks are built for the future, using the best technology available – with speed tiers of up to 2000 Mbps x 2000 Mbps, equating to 154 times faster uploads and 12 times faster downloads than traditional cable.
“The world is more connected than ever. Lumos aims to unlock the potential of the digital world - from work-from-home environments, to telemedicine, to a gig economy - by providing 100% Fiber Optic Internet, we are helping to ensure our local communities and small businesses don't get left behind because their digital infrastructure can't keep up,” said Brian Stading, Lumos CEO. “This expansion highlights Lumos’ commitment to bringing competitive choice and the best technology available to the community, creating a connection to the future.”
“We are already working with Lumos to provide high-speed internet access to more than 24,000 addresses in Orange County,” said Renee Price, Chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners, “And we’re delighted that this additional project will provide fiber broadband access to another 1,500 homes and businesses in the eastern portion of Orange County.”
“The Durham economic development community is always excited to welcome new service providers to the area,” added Ryan Regan, Vice President of Economic Development, the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to partnering with Lumos as they bring broadband to our growing communities.”
Lumos will begin engineering work immediately, with construction starting in early 2023. Residents will receive communication by mail when construction begins. They can also sign up for email updates at www.LumosFiber.com.
About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, Total Home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services, to nearly 200,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina and Virginia.
We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, small businesses, and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.LumosFiber.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005210/en/
CONTACT: PR:Erin Lyden
KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Lumos
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/08/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/08/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005210/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.