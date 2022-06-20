ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2022--
Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Scott Graeff, President and CEO, will participate in the 12 th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference on Thursday, Jun 22, 2022. The company’s presentation will be available beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET and will be accessible through the conference site at www.IDEASconferences.com. A webcast of the presentation will be posted on the investor relations section of Luna’s website at http://ir.lunainc.com/ and can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/threepa37/luna/. Management also will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings.
About Luna
Luna Innovations Incorporated ( www.lunainc.com ) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005083/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Allison Woody
Luna Innovations Incorporated
Phone: 540.769.8465
Email:woodya@lunainc.com
KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY NANOTECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE OTHER DEFENSE
SOURCE: Luna Innovations Incorporated
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/20/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/20/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005083/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.