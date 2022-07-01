DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2022--

The "Lupus Nephritis - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Lupus Nephritis- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Lupus Nephritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lupus Nephritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Report Highlights

  • In the coming years, the Lupus Nephritis market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market
  • The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lupus Nephritis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition
  • Major players are involved in developing therapies for Lupus Nephritis. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Lupus Nephritis market
  • A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Lupus Nephritis
  • Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

The Lupus Nephritis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Lupus Nephritis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Lupus Nephritis market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Lupus Nephritis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Lupus Nephritis Report Insights

  • Patient Population
  • Therapeutic Approaches
  • Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Analysis
  • Lupus Nephritis Market Size and Trends
  • Market Opportunities
  • Impact of upcoming Therapies

Lupus Nephritis Report Key Strengths

  • 11 Years Forecast
  • 7MM Coverage
  • Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology Segmentation
  • Key Cross Competition
  • Highly Analyzed Market
  • Drugs Uptake

Lupus Nephritis Report Assessment

  • Current Treatment Practices
  • Unmet Needs
  • Pipeline Product Profiles
  • Market Attractiveness
  • Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Lupus Nephritis: Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Lupus Nephritis in 2019

3.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Lupus Nephritis in 2032

4. Lupus Nephritis: Disease Background and Overview

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

6. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of LN

7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Lupus Nephritis

8. Treatment

8.1. Treatment Goals

8.2. Medications

8.3. General Treatment

8.4. Treatment Guidelines

8.4.1. American College of Rheumatology Guidelines for Screening, Treatment, and Management of Lupus Nephritis

8.4.2. EULAR Guidelines for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis

8.4.3. KDIGO Guidelines For the treatment of Lupus Nephritis

9. Unmet Needs

10. Patient Journey

11. Case Studies

12. Marketed Therapies

12.1. LUPKYNISTM: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

13. Key Cross Competitors

14. Emerging Therapies

14.1. Obinutuzumab: Roche

14.2. Anifrolumab: AstraZeneca

15. Other Promising Candidates

15.1. BI 655064: Boehringer Ingelheim

15.2. Iscalimab: Novartis

16. Lupus Nephritis: 7 Major Market Analysis

16.1. Key Findings

16.2. Market Size of Lupus Nephritis in 7MM

16.3. Market Size of Lupus Nephritis by Therapies in First Line Patients in 7MM

16.4. Market Size of Lupus Nephritis by Therapies in Second Line Patients in 7MM

17. United States Market Outlook

18. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

19. Japan: Market Outlook

20. Market Drivers

21. Market Barriers

22. SWOT Analysis

23. Market Access and Reimbursement

Companies Mentioned

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
  • Roche
  • AstraZeneca
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Novartis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/reebcw

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005219/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 07/01/2022 06:40 AM/DISC: 07/01/2022 06:40 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005219/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you