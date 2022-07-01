DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2022--
The "Lupus Nephritis - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Lupus Nephritis- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Lupus Nephritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lupus Nephritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Report Highlights
- In the coming years, the Lupus Nephritis market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market
- The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lupus Nephritis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition
- Major players are involved in developing therapies for Lupus Nephritis. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Lupus Nephritis market
- A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Lupus Nephritis
- Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities
The Lupus Nephritis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Lupus Nephritis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Lupus Nephritis market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Lupus Nephritis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Lupus Nephritis Report Insights
- Patient Population
- Therapeutic Approaches
- Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Analysis
- Lupus Nephritis Market Size and Trends
- Market Opportunities
- Impact of upcoming Therapies
Lupus Nephritis Report Key Strengths
- 11 Years Forecast
- 7MM Coverage
- Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology Segmentation
- Key Cross Competition
- Highly Analyzed Market
- Drugs Uptake
Lupus Nephritis Report Assessment
- Current Treatment Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Market Attractiveness
- Market Drivers and Barriers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary
3. Lupus Nephritis: Market Overview at a Glance
3.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Lupus Nephritis in 2019
3.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Lupus Nephritis in 2032
4. Lupus Nephritis: Disease Background and Overview
5. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5.1. Key Findings
6. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of LN
7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Lupus Nephritis
8. Treatment
8.1. Treatment Goals
8.2. Medications
8.3. General Treatment
8.4. Treatment Guidelines
8.4.1. American College of Rheumatology Guidelines for Screening, Treatment, and Management of Lupus Nephritis
8.4.2. EULAR Guidelines for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis
8.4.3. KDIGO Guidelines For the treatment of Lupus Nephritis
9. Unmet Needs
10. Patient Journey
11. Case Studies
12. Marketed Therapies
12.1. LUPKYNISTM: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
13. Key Cross Competitors
14. Emerging Therapies
14.1. Obinutuzumab: Roche
14.2. Anifrolumab: AstraZeneca
15. Other Promising Candidates
15.1. BI 655064: Boehringer Ingelheim
15.2. Iscalimab: Novartis
16. Lupus Nephritis: 7 Major Market Analysis
16.1. Key Findings
16.2. Market Size of Lupus Nephritis in 7MM
16.3. Market Size of Lupus Nephritis by Therapies in First Line Patients in 7MM
16.4. Market Size of Lupus Nephritis by Therapies in Second Line Patients in 7MM
17. United States Market Outlook
18. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
19. Japan: Market Outlook
20. Market Drivers
21. Market Barriers
22. SWOT Analysis
23. Market Access and Reimbursement
Companies Mentioned
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- AstraZeneca
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Novartis
