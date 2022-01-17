DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "LY3454738 - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
LY 3454738 is a CD200R monoclonal antibody agonist being developed by Eli Lilly and Company, for the treatment of immunological disorders including Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria.
The report provides the clinical trials information of LY3454738 covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.
"LY3454738- Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" the report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in 7 Major Markets. A detailed picture of the LY3454738 in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.
The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and Research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.
Overview
- A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, Research and Development activity.
- Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.
- The report also highlights the drug research and development activity details across the United States, Europe and Japan.
- The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around LY3454738.
- The report contains forecasted sales for LY3454738 till 2030.
- Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase II) for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria.
- The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of LY3454738.
Report Highlights
- In the coming years, the market scenario for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
- The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence LY3454738 dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.
- Other emerging products for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria are giving market competition to LY3454738 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.
- A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current development scenario of LY3454738.
- Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of LY3454738 from 2020 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the LY3454738.
Key Questions Answered
- Which company is developing LY3454738 along with the phase of the clinical study?
- What is the technology utilized in the development of LY3454738?
- What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of LY3454738?
- What is the clinical trial status of the study and study completion date?
- What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the LY3454738 development?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to LY3454738?
- What is the forecasted market scenario of LY3454738?
- What is the history of LY3454738 and what is its future?
- What is the forecasted sales of LY3454738 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?
- What are the other emerging products available and how these are giving competition to LY3454738?
- Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of the PPD?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Drug Overview
1.1. Product Detail
1.2. Mechanism of Action
1.3. Dosage and Administration
1.4. Research and development activity
1.4.1. Clinical Development
1.4.2. Safety and Efficacy
1.5. Other Development Activities
2. Market Assessment
2.1. 7MM Market Analysis
2.2. The United States Market
2.3. Germany Market
2.4. France Market
2.5. Italy Market
2.6. Spain Market
2.7. United Kingdom Market
2.8. Japan Market
3. SWOT Analysis
4. Analyst Views
5. Market Competitors
6. Other Emerging Therapies
7. Appendix
