Boston Red Sox (17-10, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (11-16, fifth in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 3.52 ERA, .87 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +160, Red Sox -185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox will take on the Rangers Saturday.
The Rangers are 5-9 in home games in 2020. Texas's lineup has 31 home runs this season, Nick Solak leads them with seven homers.
The Red Sox have gone 9-2 away from home. Boston's team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the majors. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an OBP of .430.
The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Nathan Eovaldi recorded his fourth victory and Martinez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Boston. Kohei Arihara registered his third loss for Texas.
TOP PERFORMERS: Solak leads the Rangers with seven home runs and has 14 RBIs.
Xander Bogaerts ranks second on the Red Sox with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .546.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs
Red Sox: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by four runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), J.D. Martinez: (migraine).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.