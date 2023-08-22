DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2023--
The "Lymphedema Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market perspective presents extensive analysis of the lymphedema diagnostics market, encompassing various geographic regions and disease types.
It provides insights into the recent past, current, and future trends for lymphedema diagnostics in countries including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
The analysis includes disease-specific breakdowns, end-use segmentation, and a focus on key competitors in each region.
The market presence of lymphedema diagnostics is categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial, while tables detail annual sales data for the years 2022 through 2030. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market landscape, helping to understand its evolution and potential growth.
Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market to Reach $57.8 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lymphedema Diagnostics estimated at US$24.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cancer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$21.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cardiovascular Diseases segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
The Lymphedema Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 10.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
What's New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Canon, Inc.
- Curadel, LLC
- Esaote SPA
- Fluoptics
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Impedimed Limited
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Mitaka Usa, Inc.
- Neusoft Corporation
- Philips
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Stryker Corporation
- United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.
