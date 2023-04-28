What if the way to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary is not to go low but to go high?
Political consultants and pundits have been advising that the other GOP candidates must fight back and “go through” Trump in order to win. It is hard to see how anyone beats the master of shamelessness at his own game. Trump’s attacks on his opponents are brutal. Just ask Ron “Pudding Fingers” DeSantis or anyone of his 2016 primary opponents.
The answer to our current political situation may just come from the 1500s.
Ambroise Paré was a French barber/surgeon who served four kings. Paré is considered a father of modern surgery and a pioneer in battlefield medicine and surgical techniques. Paré introduced the concept of gentle treatment of human tissue. He is also credited with the invention of surgical instruments and the introduction of the ligature to stop bleeding instead of the application of a hot iron.
During the 16th century there was a belief that gunpowder poisoned the wounds they created. Gunshot wounds were treated by being cleansed and detoxified with boiling oil. In 1533, while serving on the battlefields, Paré ran out of oil to boil. He created a bland soothing lotion of egg yolk and oil of turpentine. He applied his salve to the remaining soldiers’ wounds. The story goes that the next morning he was stunned by the contrast between the soldiers who were treated with boiling oil and those who he treated with his gentle emollient. “Those treated with hot oil, who we may view as the experimental controls, had spent the usual sleepless pain-racked night, while those treated with the gentle emollient were comfortable and without evidence of worsened tissue damage.”
The wisdom of Paré’s time was to add more caustic elements to an already inflamed trauma. Might we apply the same techniques to our political discourse. There may be no end in sight to the boiling oil of denigration but that doesn’t mean candidates need to use it. They could instead choose gentle care with the primary electorate. Imagine if this political experiment were successful.
The latest Battleground Civility Poll by Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service was completed before the fall midterm elections. Voters felt strongly that the country is headed in the wrong direction and expressed a particularly high level of concern over the level of polarization in the country. When asked about political division on a scale of 0 to 100 (with 0 being no division at all and 100 being the edge of civil war), respondents gave a mean score of 71.74, a slight increase to feelings in the previous battleground poll with a mean score of 70.36.
The poll also highlighted the extent to which voters have separated themselves from others who are not like them, surrounding themselves with close friends and family who are remarkably similar to themselves. A majority, 60%, say that all or most of their friends “share the same political beliefs” as they do, while only 38% say some or none do. Similarly, a majority of voters say that most of their close friends and family “vote for the same candidates” and “are in the same political party” as they are.
The poll did shed some rays of hope, as 86% of respondents said they think the main goal of political leaders should be to compromise and find common ground. Two thirds of respondents said they were more likely to vote for a candidate willing to compromise with others as opposed to a candidate who consistently fights for values.
“While political division across the country remains high, people are offering a clear path forward for political leaders. With a considerable group of voters preferring compromise-oriented candidates, and a majority who consider themselves centrists, there is hope for those looking for more civility in our politics,” says ther Georgetown institute’s executive director, Mo Elleithee.
Pollster Ed Goeas of The Tarrance Group, which conducted the poll, said that there is “a clear opening for politicians able to talk effectively about change and willing to embrace deal making. While voters might be increasingly retreating to comfortable cocoons of similarity, political leaders willing to take bold steps to preach and practice civility could be historic leaders.”
Here are just a couple of examples of ways candidates could put it into practice. After being attacked, they could respond: I will not debase the office of the presidency by dignifying that with a response. Or, I am not looking back but rather prefer to share my vision for the future.
There will be plenty of Republican primary voters who want a fighter, not a lover. Many of those supporters were probably never open to another Republican candidate anyway.
Paré once said, “There are five duties of surgery: to remove what is superfluous, to restore what has been dislocated, to separate what has grown together, to reunite what has been divided, and to redress the defects of nature.” Let’s encourage our prospective leaders to approach their politics the same way.
Lynn Schmidt is a columnist and Editorial Board member of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
©2023 STLtoday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.