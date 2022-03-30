WEST ORANGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2022--
The Service Insurance Company, Inc. (“Service”) (NAIC # 28240) is extremely pleased to announce that Lynn Schubert has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors.
Ms. Schubert recently retired as the President of The Surety and Fidelity Association of America (“SFAA”), where she led the nonprofit, nonpartisan trade association as a tireless advocate for the value of surety and fidelity bonding and its vital protections throughout the United States and internationally for over twenty-two years.
Throughout her career, Ms. Schubert has been an unparalleled promoter of the construction industry and a developer of minority and women-owned businesses. She helped create the Model Contractor Development Program to make bonding accessible to all qualified contractors.
James S. Burger, President of The Service Insurance Company, Inc. stated, “Lynn is a titan of the surety industry and we are extremely honored to have her join our Board. Her philosophy of embracing and continuously promoting the need for using best practices in risk allocation and in subcontractor payments aligns very well with Service’s mission of providing superior, customized service to our clients.”
Ms. Schubert received the Martin J. Andrew Award for Lifetime Achievement from the American Bar Association Fidelity & Surety Law Committee, the Women Builders Council Champion Award, and the Private Sector Leadership Award from the Jamaica Business Resource Center.
She holds a degree (cum laude) in business administration from East Carolina University and a law degree from the University of Notre Dame.
Ms. Schubert currently serves as an advisor to Women In Surety.
About The Service Insurance Company, Inc.
For over 30 years, Service Insurance Company has provided customized surety bond solutions and delivered exceptional service to small, mid-sized, and emerging businesses. As a privately owned and operated company, Service Insurance Company provides direct decision-making access to its clients, without the bureaucracy and multiple approval authorities required of most large surety companies. Service Insurance Company is an A.M. Best (A) rated company (AMB# 010631) (reaffirmed in October of 2021) and is licensed to issue contract surety bonds (bid, performance, payment and maintenance bonds) and commercial (license, payment and court bonds) in twenty states and the District of Columbia.
NAIC# 28240
For more information, please visit The Service Insurance Company, Inc. at www.serviceinsurancecompany.com.
Full Corporate Address:
The Service Insurance Company, Inc. 80 Main Street, Suite 330, West Orange, NJ 07052
