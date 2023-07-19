LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2023--
Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative credit investment firm, announced today that Lynsey Fitzgerald has joined the company as Head of Consultant Relations. Based in Boston and reporting to Crescent’s Global Head of Investor Solutions Jonathan Harari, Ms. Fitzgerald is responsible for managing the firm’s relationships with global investment consulting firms.
Ms. Fitzgerald brings more than 20 years of experience in consultant relationship management to Crescent Capital. She was most recently a Director in the Consultant Relations Group at Loomis, Sayles & Company in Boston, where she was the lead relationship manager for top-tier consultants across the Midwest, East Coast and Southern U.S. Prior to that, she spent more than a decade at BlackRock at its Boston, London and New York offices, most recently as Vice President in the firm’s Global Consultant Relations Group.
“We are fortunate to bring Lynsey onto our team given her impressive track record, and look forward to her contributions as we further dialogues and relationships with our consultant partners across all client channels,” said Mr. Harari.
“I am excited to be joining Crescent, a firm that has one of the longest-standing track records and is a leader across public and private credit markets. I look forward to partnering with the Crescent team in bringing best-in-class solutions to consulting partners and their clients,” said Ms. Fitzgerald.
About Crescent Capital Group LP
Crescent Capital Group is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Boston, London, and New York. With more than 100 investment professionals and over 210 employees, the firm invests at all levels of the capital structure, with a significant focus on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in senior bank loans, unitranche loans, high yield debt, mezzanine debt, and other private debt securities. As of June 30, 2023, Crescent Capital Group managed approximately $42 billion of privately originated debt investments and marketable securities. For more information about Crescent Capital Group, please visit www.crescentcap.com.
