Today, M Booth Health named Stacey Bernstein its new CEO on the heels of the global health communications consultancy’s strongest performing year marked by double-digit growth and multi-million dollar account wins. Current CEO Tim Bird becomes Chairman as he transitions into a consultative role.
As CEO, Stacey will oversee the fast-growing firm, helping navigate the complex commercial, policy, and advocacy environments facing its clients, while innovating ways to enhance the agency’s 25+ year track record advancing landmark developments in health. She is respected and recognized for counseling clients on the convergence of digital and health communications, pushing boundaries to develop uniquely creative programs that positively impact the health and lived experience of people around the world. Stacey will report directly to M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein.
Prior to joining M Booth Health, Stacey was Executive Vice President, Global Director of Digital Health for Weber Shandwick and General Manager of Weber Shandwick's Boston office. During her tenure, she launched Weber’s Digital Health practice and built it into a globally renowned offering. The practice, under her leadership, developed and executed global digital programming for some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, health systems, and nonprofits. Her campaigns have been awarded top industry recognition, including Healthcare CLIOs, SABREs, Stevie’s, and Communique awards. As a recognized thought leader, Stacey has spoken at key industry conferences and events, including the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, where she was also a member of the Health and Wellness jury, and was named to PR Week’s 40 under 40 list.
As Stacey assumes day-to-day leadership for M Booth Health, Tim Bird, who has guided the organization through 15 years of growth and transformation, will become Chairman for a transitional period before moving into a consultative role. He will ensure a seamless business integration for Stacey as she and the seven-person leadership team chart the agency’s future.
“I want to thank Tim for the leadership and vision that brought his agency under the M Booth umbrella,” said M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein. “Since we joined forces in 2019, M Booth Health has won multi-million-dollar blue chip clients and advised preeminent leaders in public health. As experts in catalyzing conversations and connections that lead to better health for people everywhere, the firm is at an exciting inflection point, and we believe Stacey is a uniquely talented leader who will catapult us forward. She combines an entrepreneurial mindset with a deep understanding of contemporary marketing and a record of building and integrating disciplines from analytics to strategy to creative and digital to deliver meaningfully for clients. She’s passionate about bringing innovative solutions to our clients no matter where they sit in the healthcare world, and she places a priority on leading with kindness and humanity above all else. I’m inspired to partner with her and our talented leadership team to take M Booth Health from great to awesome.”
“I’m thrilled to step into a leadership role where a values-driven culture and nimble environment allows us to serve our people and clients well. I’m excited to work with the impressive M Booth Health team to push boundaries for clients and deliver life-changing results for people around the globe,” said Bernstein.
“I’m proud of all that M Booth Health has accomplished over the last 15 years,” added Bird. “My goal in joining M Booth was to forge a strong partnership that would usher our agency into a new era. We couldn’t be in a better place and now is the right time for new leadership to move us forward in our transformation journey.”
About M Booth Health
M Booth Health is a top, award-winning NY-based global health communications consultancy of specialists with deep expertise advancing landmark developments in global health and medicine. Clients include pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, government agencies, medical societies, and advocacy organizations. M Booth Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Next Fifteen Communications Group reporting to M Booth.
About M Booth
M Booth runs on two words: Be Inspired. The agency is a people-first firm that attracts the best talent and the best brands to a workplace alive with courage, ideas, respect, and humanity. Known for award-winning integrated marketing programs that engage stakeholders through digital, social, earned media, and experiential channels, M Booth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Next Fifteen Communications Group.
About Next 15
Next 15 is a communications business that employs over 1,800 people across 42 offices in 14 countries, incorporating 19 subsidiary agencies spanning digital content, marketing, PR, consumer, technology, marketing software, market research, public affairs and policy communications
