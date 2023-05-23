CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2023--
M1, the finance app offering automated investing, borrowing, and banking products, today launched the M1 High-Yield Savings Account with 5.00% APY 2. M1’s new account immediately becomes one of the highest-yielding savings accounts available.
Additionally, the M1 High-Yield Savings Account is insured up to $5 million 1, providing a materially higher level of protection than most competing financial institutions that only meet the standard level of FDIC insurance of $250,000. The savings account has no minimum deposit requirement and no cap on a user’s interest-generating account balance.
This latest product launch builds upon M1’s suite of financial products, which helps people grow their assets, automate their finances, and manage their wealth.
"Most Americans would benefit by switching from their legacy megabank to a modern high-yield savings account due to the high interest rate environment we are in,” said Brian Barnes, M1 Founder and CEO. “Despite consistent rate hikes from the Fed and continuing high inflation, the nation’s big banks haven’t meaningfully increased the APY offered through their savings vehicles. As of May 2023, the savings accounts available through JPMorgan Chase Bank only offer interest rates as high as 0.02% 3. So where is that money going, if not to the end customer? Straight into the pockets of their executives and their record-breaking bottom lines. With today’s launch, we are doing our part to put the money people deserve straight back into their pockets.”
While the M1 High-Yield Savings Account is immediately available to all M1 users, M1 clients with an active M1 Plus membership will earn 5.00% APY 2, and those without a membership will earn 1.50% APY 2.
With the launch of the M1 High-Yield Savings Account, M1 is offering three free months of M1 Plus for all users 4. Current M1 Plus members will see three free months added to the end of their subscription. When it's time to renew, membership pricing will resume at $10/month (or $95 per year).
The M1 High-Yield Savings Account is made possible through a landmark partnership between M1 and B2 Bank NA, Member FDIC, the bank formerly known as First National Bank of Buhl that Brian Barnes personally purchased in July 2021.
M1 is a self-directed wealth-building platform that helps people maximize their money through automated tools, services, and topflight rates. With more than $6 billion in assets under management 5, M1 helps hundreds of thousands of people invest for the long run, borrow for less, spend strategically, and save for their future. M1 was named 2022 Best for Low Costs and 2022 Best for Sophisticated Investors by Investopedia.
