Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investing arm of Macquarie Group, today announced the hiring of Eric Jacobs and Vince Lambert as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of US Healthcare. Mr. Jacobs and Mr. Lambert will advise clients across the healthcare industry, with a focus on healthcare services, enhancing Macquarie Capital’s expertise in the sector.
Mr. Jacobs was most recently Managing Director and Head of Healthcare for the Americas at Nomura. Over the course of his 25+ years of experience, his work has spanned all sectors of healthcare, with primary focus on healthcare services, healthcare IT and biopharma. He has advised on over $US150 billion of M&A transactions and raised over $US50 billion of debt and equity capital for clients in the healthcare space. Prior to Nomura, Mr. Jacobs held senior M&A advisory roles at RBC, Bank of America and Citigroup and was a corporate attorney at Simpson Thacher.
Mr. Lambert has over 25 years of transaction experience across a wide range of healthcare services verticals. He has overseen over $US25 billion of advisory assignments and raised over $US30 billion in capital for companies in the sector. Prior to joining Macquarie Capital, he was a Managing Director at Nomura covering healthcare services, with a focus on providers, diagnostics, outsourcing and distribution. Prior to Nomura, Mr. Lambert was a Partner at MTS Health Partners and a Managing Director at Bank of America.
“We see significant long-term need and opportunity in healthcare and healthcare services. Eric and Vince each bring decades of experience across healthcare advisory and capital markets. Their experience and industry knowledge will be immensely valuable as they deliver growth and premium value to our clients through our advisory, capital markets and principal investing capabilities,” said Sam Shah, Co-Head of Macquarie Capital in the Americas and Global Head of Software and Services. “We are excited to welcome Eric and Vince and look forward to further expanding our healthcare coverage group.”
Recent Macquarie Capital activity in healthcare includes acting as bookrunner in equity and debt capital market transactions for Surgery Partners and Medline, providing private credit solutions for Smile Doctors, 42 North Dental, and Epiphany Dermatology, and partnering with Healthsun and Compassus as equity investor. Senior Vice President Bhavesh Tulsiani, who currently leads healthcare IT coverage, will report to Mr. Jacobs and Mr. Lambert.
About Macquarie Capital
Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. It encompasses corporate advisory, a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie's balance sheet. Macquarie Capital has deep sector expertise in the aerospace, energy, defense and government services, consumer, gaming and leisure, financial institutions, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure, resources, software and services, technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.
