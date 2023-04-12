NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 12, 2023--
Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investing arm of Macquarie Group, today announced it has appointed Morgan LeConey Managing Director, Head of US Consumer and Retail, expanding the firm’s coverage in consumer, gaming and leisure. Mr. LeConey will advise clients across the food and beverage, household products and personal care, consumer goods and retail sectors.
Mr. LeConey joins Macquarie Capital from Nomura, where he was Managing Director, Global Consumer Products and Retail Group, in the firm’s investment banking division. In this role, he worked closely with global and regional corporates, private equity sponsors and founder-led enterprises on M&A and capital-raising transactions. Prior to Nomura, Mr. LeConey began his career in UBS’s investment banking division, where he was Managing Director in the Global Consumer Products and Retail Group.
In his new role, Mr. LeConey will work closely with corporates looking for growth opportunities via M&A, financial sponsors seeking new investment opportunities and financing solutions, and emerging companies searching for capital to support consumer trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and technology-enhanced experiences and services.
“Morgan brings more than 20 years of advisory experience and in-depth sector knowledge of the consumer and retail industries,” said David Berman, Co-Head of Macquarie Capital in the Americas and Global Head of Consumer, Gaming and Leisure. “His understanding of current consumer trends, M&A advisory dynamics and investor interests places him in an ideal position to advise corporates, founders and sponsors on M&A, raise private and public capital and identify principal investing opportunities. We’re excited to welcome Morgan and support him as he grows our coverage in this area.”
“Given the ongoing changes in consumer trends and search for growth by corporates, I am excited to advise my clients to achieve their strategic goals,” said Mr. LeConey. “Macquarie Capital’s solutions-oriented, entrepreneurial environment is uniquely positioned to offer differentiated capabilities to clients. I look forward to working with the global team in this high-profile sector.”
Recent Macquarie Capital transactions in the consumer sector include acting as financial advisor to L Catterton on the sale of its controlling interest in UK-based Princess Yachts to KPS Capital Partners. Macquarie Capital also advised Coca-Cola European Partners on its acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, and Gamesys Group plc on its sale to Bally’s Corporation.
Mr. LeConey’s appointment adds to Macquarie Capital’s growing capabilities and offerings across sectors in the Americas. Other recent hires include Co-Heads of US Healthcare Eric Jacobs and Vince Lambert, Managing Director Kevin Nobels in the Infrastructure and Energy Capital group covering Latin America and Managing Director Greg Ager, who covers supply chain management, manufacturing and enterprise resource planning software solutions.
About Macquarie Capital
Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. It encompasses corporate advisory, a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie's balance sheet. Macquarie Capital has deep sector expertise in the aerospace, energy, defense and government services, consumer, gaming and leisure, financial institutions, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure, real estate, resources, software and services, technology, telecommunications, and media sectors. Visit Macquarie Capital’s website for more information.
