Macy’s, Inc. today announced plans to hire colleagues for more than 41,000 full- and part-time seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, supply chain locations and call centers. The number of seasonal opportunities is relatively consistent with the number of open positions in prior years. The digitally led, omnichannel retailer offers a convenient hiring experience with applications taking as little as five minutes and majority of job offers made within 48 hours.
“With our focus on making meaningful investments in our colleagues, we are proud to provide an unmatched culture and fulfilling career opportunities that put our colleagues and Macy’s, Inc. in a strong position for the holiday season,” said Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief transformation and human resources officer. “Whether you are looking to earn extra money for the holidays or start a career in retail, we are excited to offer more than 41,000 opportunities to join our amazing team and shape the future of retail.”
Own Your Career
Macy’s, Inc. colleagues have the flexibility to manage work and life while pursuing exciting and fulfilling opportunities through unlimited career pathways. We invest in colleagues at every stage of their career journey as part of our unwavering passion and commitment to our colleagues—helping them chart a course and gain the skills, knowledge and experience they need to fulfill their professional and financial goals during the holidays and beyond. Opportunities range from entry-level roles for candidates with a variety of skills and interests to leadership roles for candidates with a passion for coaching a diverse team and driving a customer-centric culture.
Seasonal colleagues will also have access to new opportunities, as colleagues are actively converted to permanent roles. In 2021, more than 10,300 seasonal colleagues earned permanent positions throughout the holiday season. Our enhanced, centralized hiring process allowed us to hire fewer colleagues of higher talent levels with more competitive pay who stayed on, resulting in a 40% reduction in turnover. Nearly one third of Macy’s store leadership started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season, and the average length of service among Macy’s professional and hourly colleagues is 11 years and six years, respectively. Permanent colleagues earn an average base pay above $17 an hour and average total pay of $20 an hour along with the opportunity to work additional hours with flexible schedules.
Bring Your Amazing Self to Work
Macy’s, Inc. strives to be the preferred employer in retail for its nearly 90,000 colleagues across our iconic nameplates and offers competitive benefits, unlimited career paths and an unmatched culture. We respect and invest in each individual to create growth, pride and satisfaction. When we can bring our whole selves to work, it translates into a more abundant and wider array of ideas and energy for all to benefit from. Our success will be built on amazing individuals, working together.
Prioritizing Our Colleagues
We prioritize and support the well-being of our colleagues—because when we take care of our colleagues, they take care of our customers. Macy’s, Inc. offers competitive pay starting at $15 an hour, instant access to earned wages and access to flexible scheduling that allows colleagues to choose regular and optional overtime shifts that meet their availability. Colleagues also receive a merchandise discount and may be eligible to earn unlimited referral bonuses of up to $500 for every friend, family member and fellow fashionista they recruit to join the Macy’s, Inc. team. Colleagues have an opportunity to earn additional income through various programs, e.g., Path to Growth Incentive, a quarterly bonus offered to qualifying colleagues.
Apply Today!
Candidates are encouraged to apply today online through our careers sites or join us in person for an on-the-spot interview during our monthly hiring events at our stores and supply chain locations across the country. Candidates can learn about our upcoming October 6 holiday hiring event and explore career opportunities today at macysJOBS.com, bloomingdalesJOBS.com and bluemercury.com.
More information about Macy’s, Inc. colleagues, culture and social purpose is available in our Human Capital Report at macysinc.com/humancapitalreport.
About Macy’s, Inc.
At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.
