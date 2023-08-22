NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2023--
Today, Macy's announced the locations of four new small-format stores scheduled to open in fall 2023. These openings mark the first expansion of its small-format locations into the Northeast and Western regions of the United States, with openings in Boston, Las Vegas and San Diego. With small store opening momentum growing in the Midwest, the expansion also sees its third location in the region with the recent opening in Highland, Indiana. The eight previous locations continue to be known as Market by Macy's, whereas the upcoming small-format stores will bear just the iconic Macy's nameplate. Macy’s small format stores are designed to deliver a seamless experience with well-known market brands, Macy’s private brands, convenient services, local events and the latest trends, all within an easy-to-shop environment.
“We’re thrilled by the success of our small-format stores and ongoing geographic expansion with our inaugural move into the Northeast and Western region," said Marc Mastronardi, Chief Stores Officer at Macy's, Inc. "As a growth vector for Macy’s, Inc., small-format stores offer a curated shopping experience celebrating discovery and convenience. These stores optimize our physical store footprint and bring us closer to existing and desired customers while encouraging more frequent visits.”
Expansion of Macy’s Small-Format
In 2020, Macy’s introduced the first iteration of its small-format stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Southlake. In 2021, Macy’s continued its expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the addition of two new locations, while also introducing two new stores to the Atlanta market. By the end of 2022, small-format stores expanded further in Atlanta and opened new stores in St. Louis and Chicago, bringing the total to eight locations.
New Fall 2023 Locations
As Macy’s continues the expansion of its new smaller stores under the Macy’s nameplate, these additional stores opening this fall will bring the total count to twelve:
- Macy’s Highland Grove: Highland, Ind. – August 2023
- Macy’s South Bay: Boston, Mass. – September 2023
- Macy’s Arroyo Market Square: Las Vegas, Nev. – September 2023
- Macy’s Santee Trolley Square: San Diego, Calif. – November 2023
Convenient Shopping Experience
Macy's small-format stores offer an immersive shopping experience, providing both convenience and discovery within a 30,000 to 50,000 square feet box. Located in off-mall shopping centers, the stores offer a curated assortment of Macy's distinctive fashion, on-trend beauty, luxury fragrances, and more. The stores also collaborate with local businesses to create pop-up shops and events that cater to customer preferences.
Shoppers can explore the "Trend Pavilion," where a continuous flow of fashionable trends, must-haves, and new seasonal merchandise are offered to own your style. These stores provide a range of categories, including men's, women's, and kids' fashion, beauty products, toys, luggage, giftable items, and more. Categories feature renowned brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi's, and Calvin Klein, as well as Macy’s private brands, such as INC, Bar III, And Now This, and the latest addition, On 34th.
Macy’s smaller stores feature elevated fitting rooms with larger spaces, lounge areas, full-length mirrors, and selfie moments, creating an inviting atmosphere. The rooms also offer "styling carts" that help customers explore the latest trends from head to toe and provide a seamless and personalized experience.
Customers can enjoy all the benefits of the full-line Macy’s stores, including the 'At Your Service' desk, which helps with bill payments, returns, exchanges, and more. They can also take advantage of 'Buy Online Pickup In-store' and curbside options for items available on Macys.com. Customers can continue to enroll, earn and redeem Star Rewards and they can also use their Macy's credit card at all Macy’s locations.
Sustained Growth for Our Colleagues
In preparation for the opening of the new small-format locations, Macy’s is planning to hire a range of positions for these new locations to enhance the customer shopping experience. As a preferred employer, Macy's is committed to its colleagues' well-being, offering exciting career opportunities, competitive pay, merchandise discounts, flexible scheduling, and access to a new debt-free education program for both part-time and full-time positions. Additionally, Macy's prioritizes internal growth, encouraging purpose-driven career paths that align with colleagues' passions, expand their skills, and drive business success, with stores also serving as a key pipeline for future store leadership roles. New job opportunities will be posted on macysjobs.com as they become available.
For a list of store locations and hours, visit macys.com/macys. Images, b-roll and a virtual tour can be found here.
About Macy’s
Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated Macy’s small format stores. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice, and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.
