IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 22, 2022--
Mad Engine Global, a portfolio company of Platinum Equity, is excited to announce on Earth Day 2022 (April 22, 2022) it is rolling out its new Mad Engine Take Back Program. Many estimate that as much as 85 percent of clothing ends up in landfills or incinerators having a detrimental impact on the environment. Mad Engine is committed to doing its part in responding to this growing concern. The Mad Engine Take Back Program will allow customers to return apparel product to be recycled into new materials such as insulation for cars and homes or stuffing for furniture and sport equipment, substantially reducing the end-of-life impact apparel products have on the environment and further alleviating our overburdened landfills.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005566/en/
Mad Engine Global launches new Take Back program to promote apparel upcycling and reduce end of life impact on the environment. The Mad Engine Take Back Program will allow customers to return apparel product to be recycled into new materials such as insulation for cars and homes or stuffing for furniture and sport equipment, substantially reducing the end-of-life impact apparel products have on the environment and further alleviating our overburdened landfills. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mad Engine will initiate the program through its global brands, Neff and LRG. Beginning on Earth Day all Neff and LRG consumers can go onto each brand’s respective website for instructions on how to return their branded tops for recycling. In addition, Mad Engine will incentivize customers to return product through providing customers attractive discounts on their next purchase. Mad Engine will then upcycle the product with their recycling partners, reducing the impact on the environment. While this is a big first step, this is just the start. The Company is currently working with its licensing and retail partners so that all Mad Engine apparel products can be returned through the Mad Engine Take Back Program.
“Mad Engine continues to push itself to become a true environmental steward,” said Faizan Bakali, President/COO. “The Mad Engine Take Back Program is just another step in the process and we look forward to both broadening this program and doing more initiatives that further ingrain environmental stewardship in the Mad Engine Culture.”
About Mad Engine Global, LLC
Founded in 1987 and acquired by Los Angeles-based global investment firm Platinum Equity in 2020, Mad Engine has grown to become a leading global wholesaler of licensed, branded and private label apparel and accessories. Top licenses include Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Fortnite, Netflix and Nickelodeon. Company-owned brands include Lifted Research Group (LRG), Neff Headwear and Mighty Fine. Last year, Mad Engine added to its industry strength through the acquisition of Fifth Sun, the licensed apparel space leader in Print-on-Demand capabilities and distribution. With Fifth Sun, Mad Engine's footprint spans multiple continents, with unique locations dedicated to customer service, manufacturing, quality assurance and distribution. Mad Engine is deeply committed to sustainability.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005566/en/
CONTACT: Ashton Maxfield
ashton@masterplancommunications.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING FASHION ENVIRONMENT TEXTILES RETAIL
SOURCE: Mad Engine Global
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/22/2022 02:12 PM/DISC: 04/22/2022 02:12 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005566/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.