MadaLuxe Group Enhances Brand Operations with Digital Wave AI-Powered Omni Platform

This week, Digital Wave Technology customer MadaLuxe Group, North America's leading distributor of luxury fashion and accessory brands, has gone live with Digital Wave's PXM and Maestro AI solutions. The innovative solutions offer a range of advanced features, providing significant value to operations.
The MadaLuxe team is utilizing Digital Wave's cutting-edge AI capabilities to streamline operations and improve customer experiences. The platform enables the retailer to gain quick insights into products with inventory that is not available for sale, auto-assign product attributes, write compelling romance copy in brand voice, drive product discoverability, and elevate quality control.
Digital Wave's AI capabilities provided immediate value, allowing the MadaLuxe team to update items with missing data, view products that weren't available on digital channels, surface and solve costly discrepancies, and more.
"We are extremely impressed with Digital Wave's AI-powered platform. The implementation was seamless, and the team provided excellent white-glove service. Their AI capabilities are exceptional and were up and running in a matter of weeks," said Robert Seaborn, VP Systems and Business Applications at MadaLuxe Group. "My team is now able to automate processes and bring products to market faster and at a higher quality level than ever before."
Max Bruni, SVP Product at Digital Wave, expressed appreciation for the strong collaboration with MadaLuxe and the insights it brings to Digital Wave's Product and Data Science team. "We value the opportunity to learn from our customers, hear their input, and form true partnerships where both parties can grow and improve."
About Digital Wave Technology
Digital Wave Technology assists brands and retailers in accelerating omnichannel growth and direct-to-consumer digital sales, marketing, and merchandising. Digital Wave’s enterprise-class AI-powered omni-experience platform unifies the entire product journey from item creation, product information enrichment, management, syndication (PIM/MDM), planning, pricing, and merchandising. Digital Wave allows brands and retailers to centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, and publish product content easily and efficiently, resulting in improved conversions and speed-to-market, increased channel distribution, lower product returns, and labor costs, improved collaboration among internal teams and suppliers, and a more compelling customer experience. Learn more about how Digital Wave can significantly impact your company’s bottom line at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.
About MadaLuxe Group
MadaLuxe Group has an exclusive foothold in the luxury industry. The group markets, manufactures, and distributes luxury goods from the world’s most respected European fashion houses. Backed by an extraordinary team of luxury fashion experts committed to leading a new era of sustainability and eco-efficiency in the industry, MadaLuxe Group powers the luxury fashion experience for customers across the globe.
Learn more about MadaLuxe Group at https://madaluxegroup.com/.
