NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021--
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.
To participate via telephone, please dial 833-420-0364 with the conference ID number 6594401 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgentertainment.com under the heading “Events.”
For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 6594401). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, November 9, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.
