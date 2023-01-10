FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--
Magellan Health, Inc. today announced it has appointed Anna Sever as president of Magellan Federal.
In this key leadership role, Sever will lead Magellan Federal to strengthen operational controls and redesign processes, structure and technology to target larger federal opportunities more effectively. Sever is an experienced healthcare and social services executive and military spouse with over 20 years of progressive management responsibilities.
“Anna’s substantial expertise will help expand our reach and impact in the federal behavioral health business,” said Derrick Duke, chief executive officer, Magellan Health. “Anna has set a clear strategy to target new markets for growth and expansion for Magellan Federal in the years to come, and I’m excited to see the new ways she will lead.”
“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the leader of Magellan Federal and manage the team of over 2,500 dedicated individuals offering complex wellness services to our nation’s fighting forces, federal civilian employees, and their families,” said Sever. “I look forward to the work we will accomplish while focusing on our goal to empower government personnel, military service members, and civilians to live a healthier, more productive life.”
Sever joined Magellan in 2021 and previously served as the senior vice president of the strategy and growth division of Magellan Federal. Prior to joining Magellan, she was responsible for new business development, capture management, and program development for county, state, and federal governments in the following areas: Medicaid and Medicare, behavioral health, child welfare, and developmental disabilities.
Sever also led Maximus’ health business development division and was instrumental in Maximus’ work with key CMS and Veterans Affairs programs. She has also served as a gubernatorial appointee in an Umbrella Health and Welfare agency, where she was responsible for the operations of the Department of Health and Welfare.
Sever received her Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College, her Master of Social Work from the University of South Carolina, and her certification in gerontology from the University of South Carolina.
About Magellan Federal:Magellan Federal provides full-scale, comprehensive programs on 330 bases, installations, and agencies around the world. The company delivers personalized health and resilience solutions for our nation’s most complex and sensitive federal programs. Magellan Federal has a global workforce of more than 2,500 dedicated to providing better and more affordable care in the fast growing, highly complex, high-cost areas of healthcare. Magellan Federal is a registered d/b/a of Armed Forces Services Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Magellan Health, Inc. For more information, visit MagellanFederal.com.
About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
