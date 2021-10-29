PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021--
Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced programs and resources to support the emotional wellness of individuals as they manage a second holiday season amidst a pandemic.
For many, the holidays can be an exciting time, but the pandemic has dramatically changed how we celebrate holidays and special events with family and friends. In a recent study, 49% of Americans said that COVID-19 has changed the way they celebrate the holidays; 44% said that preparing for the holidays is stressful; and 39% said that family gatherings during the holidays are stressful. 1
“As we navigate variants, vaccinations, division and loss in this second year of COVID-19, it’s important we check in with family and friends to encourage communication and understand their feelings and preferences about holiday gatherings that may have changed from before the pandemic, to 2020 and now,” said Candice Tate, M.D., medical director, Magellan Healthcare. “While some may be eager to observe the holidays as they did before, others may not be ready, and some may not ever want to celebrate the way they used to.”
Magellan Holiday Emotional Support Resources
During the holiday season and throughout the year, Magellan is committed to improving and increasing awareness about behavioral health and emotional wellbeing. It is hosting the following webinar:
- Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, “Holiday emotional wellness during a second year of COVID-19,” with Candice Tate, M.D., MBA, medical director, Magellan Healthcare; Barbara Corn, R.N., MA, CPHQ, vice president, physician and clinical operations, Magellan Rx Management; and Dana Foglesong, MSW, NCPS, national director, recovery and resiliency services, Magellan Healthcare. Visit here for more information and free registration.
Magellan Healthcare has additional resources available to all individuals, especially those who are struggling during the holiday season:
- Visit MagellanHealthcare.com/Holidays for events, downloads and other resources to understand your feelings and thrive this holiday season.
- Visit the Magellan Health Insights blog for posts throughout the holidays.
- Stay tuned to Magellan Healthcare social media channels ( Twitter, LinkedIn, MY LIFE Facebook ) for information and tools addressing coping during the holidays.
About Magellan Healthcare:Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.
About Magellan Health:Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan’s customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
1 Collage Group Holidays and Occasions Survey, May 2021
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005091/en