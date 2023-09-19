FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2023--
Magellan Healthcare, Inc., a leader in behavioral healthcare, has released a clinical white paper outlining the positive, real-world impact of evidence-based digital cognitive behavioral therapy (DCBT).
Access to behavioral healthcare services is a challenge in the United States, 1 which has led to an acceleration of the use of technology to facilitate service delivery and offer new modalities of access. Americans who suffer from behavioral health concerns need adaptable technologies that:
- are evidence based,
- provide on-demand personalized healthcare journeys, and
- offer relevant solutions that engage individuals in their care.
In collaboration with NeuroFlow, Magellan launched the enhanced Digital Emotional Wellbeing suite in January 2022 that included its proven digital cognitive behavioral therapy (DCBT) modules FearFighter®, MoodCalmer, SHADE, REST ORE®, and ComfortAble®. Through integration with NeuroFlow’s engagement platform, members were able to access a new tool that empowered them to take an active role in managing their health and included evidence-based service options.
True evidence-based DCBT follows the exact cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) process, differing from evidence-informed digital programs that use some CBT practices, but are not built with fidelity to the model. Evidence-based DCBT delivers a single personalized experience that seamlessly guides members through their health journey. The experience begins with assessments for navigation, directs the user to appropriate DCBTs for their areas of concern, and provides additional self-help tools and crisis support.
This connected approach ensures members are guided to supportive confidential services and empowers Magellan care managers by providing them with greater insight into members’ needs and the ability for real-time outreach and feedback.
“Incorporating NeuroFlow’s enhancements to our DCBT programs has helped us address availability of evidence-based solutions so we can deliver the right resources and level of support to members, empowering them through greater control over their health that fits their lifestyle,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., president of behavioral health and chief medical officer of Magellan Health. “As a result, we are seeing increased member engagement with more members benefiting from the counseling-level value of our DCBT programs.”
Positive Clinical Results
Magellan measures outcomes based on assessments like the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), which screens for depression symptoms, and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Assessment (GAD-7), which screens for anxiety symptoms. Scores of ≥10 points indicate potential clinical levels of depression or anxiety.
Individuals who completed 75% or more of MoodCalmer, the depression DCBT program, had an average 24% reduction in their PHQ-9 scores within 90 days, compared to an average 13% reduction among those who completed less of the program. 23 Individuals achieve meaningful improvement when they lower their PHQ-9 or GAD-7 score by five points within 90 days after the initial assessment.
More notably, members who completed 75% or more of FearFighter®, the anxiety-focused DCBT program, 4 demonstrated a 41% reduction in GAD-7 scores, compared to other DCBT users who averaged an 11% reduction in GAD-7 scores within 90 days.
"The results of this white paper add to the existing literature supporting the measurable impact of using technology to deliver evidence-based services," said NeuroFlow Chief Medical Officer Tom Zaubler, M.D., MPH. "Magellan is showcasing how organizations can take an innovative approach to scaling the impact of proven interventions."
About Magellan Healthcare:Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the area of behavioral health. Magellan Healthcare and its subsidiaries serve commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.
About Magellan Health:Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.
About NeuroFlow:NeuroFlow provides the technology infrastructure that leading healthcare organizations need to deliver effective and scalable integrated programs that improve access to behavioral healthcare and lower costs. Powered by proof and clinical expertise, NeuroFlow’s next generation software enables programs to bridge the gap between physical and mental health with proven solutions for psychiatric collaborative care, suicide prevention, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.neuroflow.com.
(MGLN-GEN)
1Satiani A, Niedermier J, Satiani B, Svendsen DP. Projected Workforce of Psychiatrists in the United States: A Population Analysis. Psychiatr Serv. 2018 Jun1;69(6):710-713. doi: 10.1176/appi.ps.201700344. Epub 2018 Mar 15. PMID: 29540118.
FearFighter® and MoodCalmer are owned by CCBT Limited Corporation, United Kingdom. CCBT has granted Magellan exclusive rights to FearFighter® and MoodCalmer in the U.S.
2Paired-samples t-test, N=104, t=5.22, p<.001.
3The effect size of PHQ-9 reduction across the entire MoodCalmer cohort was medium, with a Cohen’s d of 0.45, indicating clinical significance. The effect size ofPHQ-9 reduction for completionists (N=49) was also medium, with a Cohen’s d of 0.56.
4 P aired-samples t-test, N=142, t=4.65, p<.001
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919666252/en/
Lilly Ackley,ackleyl@magellanhealth.com
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH HEALTH SCIENCE RESEARCH
SOURCE: Magellan Healthcare, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/19/2023 06:30 AM/DISC: 09/19/2023 06:33 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919666252/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.