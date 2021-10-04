CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2021--
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Humphrey, M.D., as the company’s Chief Medical Officer where he will be responsible for all clinical development and regulatory initiatives.
Dr. Humphrey is a medical oncologist with significant leadership experience in drug development and has been involved with the development of more than 20 drug candidates, including regulatory submissions leading to multiple drug approvals in the United States and Europe.
“As Magenta continues to advance our clinical and pre-clinical programs, Jeff’s physician-scientist background coupled with his broad team-building and innovative clinical-regulatory experience are a welcome addition to the Magenta team,” said Jason Gardner, D.Phil., Chief Executive Officer and President, Magenta Therapeutics.
“Magenta’s mobilization and conditioning pipeline represents a powerful approach to maximizing the transformative, curative potential of stem cell transplant for patients,” said Dr. Humphrey. “I’m excited to contribute to the clinical advancement of MGTA-145, MGTA-117 and other pipeline programs, expanding the availability and utility of stem cell transplant and gene therapy to more patients.”
Dr. Humphrey joins Magenta from Constellation Pharmaceuticals where he was Chief Medical Officer, leading medical affairs, clinical pharmacology, clinical operations and data management, among other responsibilities. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Kyowa Kirin USA Holdings, Inc. and as President and Chief Medical Officer of Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Development, Inc. Dr. Humphrey has also held senior leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer and Pfizer.
Dr. Humphrey earned an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, completing his residency in internal medicine at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, in addition to fellowships in human medical genetics and medical oncology, at the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute, respectively.
About Magenta Therapeutics
Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines designed to bring the curative power stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.
Magenta is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including express or implied statements regarding Magenta’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of our product candidates and advancement of our clinical programs, as well as other statements containing words such as “may,” “will,” “could”, “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “endeavor,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of such words or other similar expressions that can be used to identify forward-looking statements. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: Magenta’s ability to initiate, enroll, conduct or complete ongoing and planned clinical trials, regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; Magenta’s financial position; and other risks concerning Magenta's programs and operations set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Magenta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2021, as updated by Magenta’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although Magenta believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither Magenta nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
